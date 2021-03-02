Chicago’s Associated Urological Specialists Joins Solaris Health as Momentum Builds for National Urology Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Solaris Health Holdings, LLC is pleased to announce that Chicago-based Associated Urological Specialists (AUS) has joined as an affiliated practice. AUS joins Metropolitan New York-based Integrated Medical Professionals (IMP), Cincinnati-based The Urology Group (TUG), and Philadelphia-based Centers for Advanced Urology - MidLantic Urology (MLU), further solidifying Solaris Health's position as the nation’s leading provider of independent urological and other specialty services. Terms have not been disclosed. The AUS transaction closely follows Solaris’ addition in January 2021 of MidLantic Urology, the leading urological services provider in the Philadelphia metropolitan area.

AUS provides comprehensive urologic care, including radiation oncology, pathology, and pharmacy. The addition of AUS means that Solaris now aligns the skills and talents of approximately 262 providers who have upwards of 887,000 patient encounters a year at more than 111 sites in New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois.

“The addition of AUS so closely on the heels of MLU joining Solaris clearly shows that there is great confidence in our vision of creating the nation’s premier national urology practice," stated Solaris Chairman and Chief Ecosystem Officer Deepak A. Kapoor, MD and Solaris President Gary M. Kirsh, MD.

“We are excited to join Solaris in their mission to elevate urology care on a national level,” said Rajesh Patel, MD, President and Chief Medical Officer of AUS. “We see this as the start of a paradigm shift in urology, as we share best practices and create efficiencies and synergies through a national platform.”

“The national prominence of each individual affiliate combined with the institutional support of Solaris’ financial partner Lee Equity is unmatched,” said Eric Mason, MD, MBA, Solaris Health CEO. “We expect and look forward to additional expansion.”

About Solaris Health

Solaris Health is a leading national healthcare platform committed to enhancing access to specialty healthcare and continually improving patient outcomes. Empowering community providers allows us to make sure that every decision we make puts patient care at the forefront. We are growing to meet the changing needs of the healthcare providers, and to develop innovative ways to better deliver value and state-of-the-art care to our patients. Now with more than 262 providers exceeding 887,000 patient encounters annually, Solaris Health is proud to be among the most innovative medical organizations in the United States. Visit www.solarishealthpartners.com.

About Associated Urological Specialists

Associated Urological Specialists (AUS) is a unified group of Urologists and related specialists committed to providing comprehensive urological care to patients and their families around southwest Chicago and northwest Indiana. AUS has placed a tremendous emphasis on bringing together a highly dedicated and skilled set of Board-Certified professionals, equipped with the latest state of the art tools and techniques, to deliver a full range of urological care. Their entire team of physicians and staff are fully dedicated to providing state-of-the-art, compassionate and convenient urological care throughout Chicagoland and beyond. Visit https://auspecialists.com.

About Lee Equity Partners

Lee Equity Partners is a New York-based private equity firm that partners with successful management teams to build companies with strong growth potential. Lee Equity targets equity investments of $50 million to $100 million in middle-market control buyouts and growth capital financings in companies with enterprise values of $100 million to $500 million that are located primarily in the United States. The firm invests in a range of industries where the team has deep relationships developed over decades, including business services, financial services, and healthcare services. Visit www.LeeEquity.com.