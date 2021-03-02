Druva Teams with Leidos on NASA NEST Contract

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Druva Inc., the leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, has teamed with Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE 500® science and technology leader, on NASA’s End-user Services & Technologies (NEST) contract. As a subcontractor, Druva will protect more than 60,000 endpoint workloads. This enables NASA to seamlessly protect, backup and restore files across the organization, regardless of device or location, utilizing AWS GovCloud (US).

The NASA NEST team is moving the agency from a traditional PC model to a more device-agnostic, mobile-friendly model with built-in security and cloud-based resources for better addressing workforce needs. As the only FedRamp-certified SaaS-based data protection offering with comprehensive protection certified for use by government agencies via AWS GovCloud, Druva is able to support NASA’s dispersed team with centralized, compliant, and secure storage.

“Our goal through NASA NEST has been to transform NASA IT systems and, above all else, continuously enhance the end-user experience,” said Nate Apodaca, Leidos program manager for NASA NEST. “We selected Druva for its global accessibility and robust security architecture. This will help meet the stringent security standards our customer demands.”

“Over the last 50 years, no single entity has introduced more significant technological advancements than NASA, creating much of the technology we now rely on daily,” said Jaspreet Singh, founder and CEO, Druva. “The agency’s continued focus on pushing the boundaries of science requires the best our industry has to offer, and by leveraging cloud, NASA can now tap into the full potential of its data. Our partnership and support of NASA dates back more than five years, and we are both humbled and excited to expand our collaboration through NASA NEST.”

About Druva

