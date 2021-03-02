P97 Networks selected by RCI Bank and Services to enable on-demand mobility services.

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--P97 Networks, Inc., a leader in cloud-based mobile commerce and behavioral marketing solutions, announced today that it has been chosen by RCI Bank and Services, to bring mobility services to motorists. RCI Bank and Services, which operates in 36 countries specializes in automotive financing and services and supports Groupe Renault in the development of mobility services.

P97 is one of the leading providers of mobile commerce solutions, connecting mobility service providers to their customers by enabling mobile payments from a mobile device or the connected car. By easing the purchasing process, they enable their partners to achieve increased sales, greater brand loyalty, and lower operating costs. Mobile commerce enables a more touchless, effortless, and secure payment experience than more traditional payment methods, features that are in increasing demand in the current environment.

P97 partners with leading mobile wallets, cloud-based payment systems, and other payment providers to ensure mobile payments are more secure than traditional payment methods. The PetroZone® platform is Payment Card Industry (PCI) and Europay, Mastercard and Visa (EMV) compliant, and runs on Microsoft Azure Cloud Services with multifactor authentication to secure cardholder data.

“We are excited to have RCI Bank and Services as our partner,” says Nick Allen, Managing Director, Europe, Middle East & Africa at P97 Networks. “The connected car is the next step in the evolution of driving. RCi understands that creating a frictionless buying experience is a critical feature in their connected car strategy as drivers are increasingly demanding greater convenience and instant gratification in their daily buying experiences.”

About RCI Banque S.A.

Created and wholly owned by Groupe Renault, RCI Banque S.A. is a French bank specializing in automotive financing and services for the customers and dealership networks of Groupe Renault (Renault, Dacia, Alpine, Renault Samsung Motors and Lada) worldwide, the Nissan group (Nissan, Infiniti and Datsun) mainly in Europe, Brazil, Argentina and South Korea and through joint ventures in Russia and India, and Mitsubishi Motors in the Netherlands.

RCI Bank and Services has been the new commercial identity of RCI Banque S.A. since February 2016. With 3,800 employees in 36 countries, the group financed over 1.5 million contracts (for new and used vehicles) in 2020 and sold more than 4.6 million services. At end-December 2020, average performing assets stood at €46.9 billion in financing and pre-tax income at €1.003 million. RCI Bank and Services has rolled out a deposits collection business in six countries since 2012. At end-December 2020, net collected deposits totaled €20.5 billion, or 43% of the company's net assets. Find out more about RCI Bank and Services: www.rcibs.com. Follow us on Twitter: @RCIBS

About P97 Networks

P97 Networks provides secure, cloud-based mobile commerce and digital marketing solutions for the convenience retail, fuels, EV and transportation industries. P97’s mobile commerce solutions enhance the ability for its partners to attract and retain customers by providing technology that securely connects millions of individual mobile phones and connected cars with identity and geolocation-based software to create truly unique connected-consumer experiences. P97’s software personalizes the “find-buy-save” experience for every mobile consumer. For more information follow us on Twitter @p97networks or visit www.p97.com.