Benjamin Moore Introduces COMMAND®, a Multi-Substrate Solution for Facility Maintenance

MONTVALE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Benjamin Moore, North America’s favorite paint, color and coatings brand, today announced the launch of Corotech COMMAND, its newest offering for facility maintenance and property management professionals. COMMAND is a single-component, multi-substrate solution that saves time and enables painters to tackle multiple jobs with speed and confidence.

COMMAND is a waterborne acrylic urethane enamel that dries quickly to touch in just 15 minutes and enables return to service traffic in 24 hours. Ideal for commercial settings, this durable coating features a block-resistant, tack-free formula, is flexible to resist cracking and peeling and can be applied in temperatures as low as 35 degrees Fahrenheit.

“Commercial facilities require regular maintenance and prioritize speed and return to service to minimize disruptions,” said Brad Henderson, Product Marketing Manager at Benjamin Moore. “COMMAND is specially formulated for use on substrates such as galvanized steel, non-ferrous metals, concrete/masonry, tile, wood and more. COMMAND simplifies maintenance and boosts labor efficiencies with one go-to product.”

Recommended areas for use include safety markers, handrails, stairs, doors, windows, shelving, concrete floors subject to heavy pedestrian and forklift traffic and more.

COMMAND is available in Satin and Gloss finishes, five ready-made colors and can be tinted in more than 3,500 Benjamin Moore colors. To learn more about Corotech COMMAND or to locate a retailer near you, visit benjaminmoore.com.

About Benjamin Moore

Founded in 1883, Benjamin Moore is North America’s favorite paint, color and coatings brand. A leading manufacturer of premium quality residential and commercial coatings, Benjamin Moore maintains a relentless commitment to innovation and sustainable manufacturing practices. The portfolio spans the brand’s flagship paint lines including Aura®, Regal® Select, Ultra Spec®, ben®, ADVANCE®, ARBORCOAT® and more. Benjamin Moore is renowned for its expansive color collection of more than 3,500 colors, and its design tools for consumers and professionals alike, including the Benjamin Moore Color Portfolio® app. Benjamin Moore paints are available exclusively from 7,500 locally owned and operated paint, decorating and hardware retailers throughout the United States and Canada as well as 75 countries globally.