North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) Selects athenaIDX™ Revenue Cycle Management Solution for Organization’s Growth Expansion

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--athenahealth, a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide, today announced that North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA), the nation’s leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management companies, will leverage athenaIDX, athenahealth’s enterprise-wide revenue cycle management (RCM) solution to foster best practice workflows that drive efficiency, consistency, and productivity. NAPA recently doubled in size through acquisitions, creating a need for new RCM capabilities and automation tailored to the needs of a growing enterprise.

NAPA’s significant growth and integration of such magnitude brings billing, operational complexity and more intricate reporting needs across multiple entities. This expanding need for automation and reporting led NAPA to choose athenaIDX, known for its enterprise-level large scale RCM functionality. While NAPA was already an existing athenahealth client, the full athenaIDX solution will provide NAPA with an enterprise view of its revenue cycle operations; power flexible, automated workflows; enable better insight and control over revenue activities; and deliver consistent, reliable revenue cycle results.

“Due to our organization’s record growth, we needed an intuitive and interoperable RCM solution that could help Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) organizations like NAPA create efficiencies and gain visibility into task management across our newly merged organization that scales with our needs,” said Victor Zamora, Senior Vice President of Revenue cycle services, NAPA. “Building on the success of our existing partnership with athenahealth, we knew they were the right strategic partner to scale with our needs.”

Additionally, the transition to a remote workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for visibility into NAPA’s nationwide workforce to monitor productivity and enable more efficient workflows. athenaIDX will help NAPA reduce administrative burnout and improve the user’s experience by identifying billing issues and automatically performing routine accounts receivable (A/R) follow-up tasks, reducing the team’s time spent on unnecessary manual tasks and shifting resources to solve complex challenges which help lower the cost to collect.

“As our customers face changes to their business and financial outlook, whether it be exponential growth or an unforeseen public health crisis, we work to adjust and grow with them through our nimble, flexible technology and personalized customer service,” said Bob Segert, chairman and chief executive officer, athenahealth. “Supporting a variety of businesses across our portfolio, athenaIDX is one of our key scalable solutions to help health systems, hospitals, specialty groups, value based care organizations, and BPOs thrive.”

About athenahealth, Inc.

athenahealth partners with medical organizations across the country to drive clinical and financial results. Our vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all, and we are pursuing this through our medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination service offerings. Our expert teams build modern technology on an open, connected ecosystem, yielding insights that make a difference for our customers and their patients. For more information, please visit www.athenahealth.com.

About North American Partners in Anesthesia

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. Since its founding by physicians in 1986, NAPA has grown to become one of the nation’s leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management companies. Our 5,000+ clinicians serve more three million patients annually at 500+ healthcare facilities in 20 states. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com.