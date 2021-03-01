John Paul Mitchell Systems Promotes Michaeline DeJoria to Chief Executive Officer

CENTURY CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--John Paul Mitchell Systems® (JPMS™), the leading US hair care and styling brand, announces the promotion of Michaeline DeJoria to Chief Executive Officer. DeJoria, daughter of John Paul Mitchell Systems® co-founder John Paul DeJoria, has fond memories of growing up in Los Angeles and visiting her father’s office.

She began working at JPMS™ in 2007, starting on the production plant floor and following in nearly every department of the business. Ultimately, this led to her role as Vice Chairman, where she has directed the company’s future development for all brands.

Recent initiatives spearheaded by DeJoria include COVID-19 relief efforts with a $4M salon jumpstart stimulus package, a global sustainability pledge, the launch of the brand’s first-ever clean beauty line Paul Mitchell® Clean Beauty, a venture into AI technology with Hair AI™ powered by Fitskin®, and the announcement of the brand’s first-ever Global Ambassador, style icon Winnie Harlow.

“ Michaeline has dedicated most of her life to the professional salon haircare industry and JPMS™. On a personal note, I am proud that she did not inherit this position - she earned it through hard work and capability, and the proof is in the incredible results her actions have achieved,” says John Paul DeJoria.

In her new elevated role as CEO, DeJoria will drive and direct overarching brand strategies across key channels including product, marketing and digital to usher in a new era of innovation and increase market share on a global level.

“ This is a tremendous honor, and a lifelong dream of mine,” says Michaeline DeJoria. “I have a huge amount of passion and dedication to this company, and to our industry, and I’m thrilled at the opportunity to take us to new heights. JPMS™will continue to think outside the box and show year over year growth. I look forward to reimagining our future and pushing us to new bounds, while of course maintaining the beautiful ethos that this company was founded on.”

DeJoria brings extensive experience and expertise to the CEO position, with her dynamic approach as one of the youngest CEOs in the industry. Her history with the company provides a unique and unparalleled perspective, which continues to influence every decision she makes, inspiring her forward thinking and future trajectory for JPMS™ brands. As a millennial, DeJoria keeps her finger on the pulse of industry trends, utilizing her savvy digital expertise to anticipate what’s next, and spark new innovation for the iconic hair care portfolio.

JPMS™ also announces the promotion of Jason Yates from Chief Operating Officer to President of the company. Yates has been with the company since 2012 as the Vice President of Marketing and later expanded his leadership role to add the sales department. In 2018, he was promoted to COO where he oversaw all the daily operations of JPMS™ worldwide.

For more information, visit paulmitchell.com.

About John Paul Mitchell Systems®

John Paul Mitchell Systems®, a top manufacturer of salon-only professional hair care products, has been serving the professional beauty industry for over 40 years. The company produces salon-quality hair care, hair color and styling tools through a family of brands including Paul Mitchell®, Paul Mitchell® Clean Beauty, Paul Mitchell® Professional Hair Color, Paul Mitchell® Pro Tools™, Tea Tree, Awapuhi Wild Ginger®, MITCH®, MVRCK®, Neuro®, and MarulaOil. JPMS™ was the first professional hair care company to take a stand against animal testing during its inception in 1980. In accordance with Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board John Paul DeJoria’s motto, “Success unshared is failure,” the company has a strong commitment to giving back, supporting a wide range of philanthropic causes both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit us at paulmitchell.com | paulmitchellpro.com | @paulmitchellpro |@paulmitchell