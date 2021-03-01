Waitr Completes Integration with Chowly and ItsaCheckmate

LAFAYETTE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, today announced the completed integration of partnerships with two additional ordering integration systems, Chowly and ItsaCheckmate, which will improve operational accuracy and efficiency with some of the top restaurant brands in the nation.

Chowly and ItsaCheckmate provide Waitr with new ways of streamlining customers’ orders to restaurants. The new service is expected to drive more orders and revenue to restaurants, while at the same time ensure increased efficiency and faster delivery times for customers.

Top restaurant brands integrated into the new systems include Five Guys, Church’s Chicken, Captain D’s and Dickey’s Barbeque Pit.

The partnerships with Chowly and ItsaCheckmate are just the latest in a number of strategic initiatives allowing Waitr to better serve its customers and partner restaurants. In the past six months alone, Waitr has introduced dine-in tableside service technology, expanded same-day groceries and alcohol delivery service, and most recently its decision to launch in multiple underserved markets.

“These investments in integrated technologies bring about positives for all involved,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of Waitr. “They will result in operational efficiencies for our restaurant partners, more satisfied customers, and growth in restaurant selection for consumers.”

About Waitr Holdings Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr is a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery. Waitr, and its sister brand Bite Squad, connects local restaurants and grocery stores to hungry diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food from local restaurants, grocery stores and national chains. As of September 30, 2020, Waitr and Bite Squad operated in small and medium sized markets in the United States in over 700 cities.