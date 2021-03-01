CUPE Community Centre Workers Reach Tentative Agreement With City of Toronto

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 2998, who represents more than 250 community centre workers, announces today that a tentative agreement has been reached with the City of Toronto.

The tentative agreement follows other City of Toronto bargaining patterns and includes modest wage improvements, improvements to maternity leave benefits and layoff notice, and the introduction of two paid sick days for part-time employees. The new agreement will be submitted for ratification to members of CUPE Local 2998 in the coming weeks.

“ I am exceptionally proud of the bargaining team for persevering through a uniquely challenging round of bargaining and for their commitment to reaching a fair deal that recognizes the important work of our members,” said Lainey Little, President of CUPE Local 2998.

About CUPE Local 2998

CUPE local 2998 centres specialize in supporting populations most often marginalized, including: LGBTQ2S+ communities, new Canadians, the elderly, low-income parents, at-risk youth, people with disabilities, black, indigenous, people of color, and more. The 519 on Church Street, for instance, provides targeted, inclusive services for LGBTQ2S+ communities who are more likely to experience social isolation and exclusion.

CUPE Local 2998 represents more than 250 workers at the Association of Community Centers (AOCC’s) scattered throughout the City of Toronto, including: the 519, Scadding Court Community Centre, Applegrove Community Complex, Cecil Community Centre, Central Eglinton Community Centre, Community Centre 55, Eastview Neighbourhood Community Centre, Waterfront Community Centre, Ralph Thornton Centre, and Swansea Town Hall.

