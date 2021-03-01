In Partnership with IDEMIA, Banco de Brasília Launches Dux Card Aiming to Offer a Unique Experience for Consumers

BRASÍLIA, Brazil--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Banco de Brasília (BRB) launches today Dux, a metal card made from IDEMIA technology. Much more than a credit card, Dux aims to offer a unique consumer experience, since it is made from a metallic material and has an exclusive design inspired by Athos Bulcão, one of the main artistic references in Brasília. The product, under the Visa banner, arrives to further increase the BRB portfolio.

Aimed at high-income customers, Dux will provide premium experiences, such as a specialized concierge service; consulting services; travel planning; booking of tours and leisure activities abroad; exclusive menus in restaurants; unlimited access to VIP lounges at Brasília Airport; and access to thousands of Brazilian and global VIP lounges through the Loungekey program.

“We are happy to announce the arrival of Dux to our premium customers. BRB takes now another important step for diversification of its portfolio and consolidates itself as a modern, agile, complete and innovative bank,” says the president of BRB, Paulo Henrique Costa.

“IDEMIA is pleased to design exclusive metal cards for BRB customers, with the promise of a high-level payment experience based on innovative technology. We are confident that IDEMIA's cutting edge technology and premium payment products will help BRB in its innovation trajectory,” says Marcelo Annarumma, IDEMIA Senior Vice President for Latin America. “Payment cards are no longer a mere payment tool in Brazil, but they also reflect lifestyle - through its high-quality material, superior style, design, and handmade effects that refers to an exclusivity quotient,” concludes Marcelo.

The Dux card also offers special advantages for the segment, such as the benefits of BRB relationship program: points that do not expire; an accumulation of 4 points for every dollar spent on purchases; and 5 points for every dollar spent in the first 12 months after the product's launch. Points can be redeemed on Latam Pass, Smiles, and InMais programs, or for invoice cashback. Customers who pay with a Dux card will also have discounts and exclusive conditions in dozens of establishments, such as discounts on aircraft and helicopter charters.

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in augmented identity, offers a trusted environment that allows citizens and consumers to carry out their daily critical activities (such as paying, connecting and traveling), both in physical and digital space.

Protecting our identity has become a critical mission in the world we live in today. By representing augmented identity, an identity that guarantees privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets - our identity - whether for individuals or for objects, when and where safety is important. We provide enhanced identity for international customers in the financial, telecommunications, identity, public security and IoT sectors. With approximately 15,000 employees worldwide, IDEMIA serves customers in 180 countries. For more information, visit www.idemia.com or follow @IDEMIAGroup on Twitter.

About BRB

BRB acts as a solid, agile, modern, efficient and profitable public bank, the protagonist of economic, social and human development, the generation of employment and income and the improvement of the regional quality of life, in line with the best governance and management practices, and to ethical principles and values.

With more than 800 thousand active clients, it has 138 branches in all regions of the Federal District and its surroundings, as well as a presence in the states of Minas Gerais, Goiás, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Piauí and Tocantins.

In addition to the number of branches, there are 141 bank correspondents (Convenência BRB) and 585 ATMs, complemented by more than 40 thousand ATMs in the 24-hour network, guaranteeing BRB service coverage nationwide.

Through its digital Bank, Nação BRB FLA, in partnership with Flamengo, is already present in 23 states, on five continents and in over 60% of the country's municipalities.