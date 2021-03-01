IG Design Group Americas, Inc. Names Christy Kaprosy as a New Executive Vice President on Its Leadership Team

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IG Design Group Americas, Inc. (“Design Group Americas”), a premier gift packaging company, announced today that Christy Kaprosy has joined its senior management team as Executive Vice President overseeing the ecommerce and greeting card businesses effective today.

Christy held multiple commercial roles for over 24 years at American Greetings Corporation. She last served as Chief Commercial Officer, ultimately leading the company’s Greeting Card, Gift Wrap and Ecommerce businesses, as well as Marketing, Sales, Creative and Business intelligence.

Gideon Schlesinger, Design Group Americas CEO, said, “ I am thrilled to have Christy join our leadership team at such a dynamic time. Christy has a well-known track record for building high performing teams, creating a value-led culture and growing businesses through innovation. She will be a great fit for our growth-minded organization.”

“ I am thrilled to be joining Gideon and the team at Design Group Americas,” said Christy. “ I am very impressed by the foundation for growth built with the recent strategic investments and acquisitions. At a time of rapid consumer and market changes, the prospects for Design Group Americas are very bright. I’m excited to join the leadership team and see tremendous opportunity to work together to continue to build on the company’s current momentum.”

Christy will oversee the ecommerce and greeting card businesses, including the recently launched NIQUEA.D brand. She will provide leadership to help drive business growth and expansion for Design Group Americas.

About Design Group Americas

Design is at the heart of everything we do. Our teams are leaders of trend, product and retail knowledge, which is reflected in our diverse design capabilities across our three focused areas of business, Seasonal, Craft & Creative Play, and Décor & Impulse. We specialize in the ability to create custom products and programs for all our categories and retail channels. Within both our domestic manufacturing and our global sourcing, we engage all levels of the organization to ensure a sustainable business model in support of our environment and we are highly committed to maintaining diversity in the company leadership and workforce. With leadership positions in Gift Wrap, Ribbon, Bows, Gift Card Holders, Calendars, Sewing Patterns, Buttons, and Fusible Bead Kits and our broad portfolio of national, category and house brands, we are the partner of choice for America’s top retailers. With a history spanning back more than 100 years, Design Group Americas has continued to grow both organically and through strategic acquisitions with a focus on driving profitable growth through exceptional customer service, industry-leading innovation, and great value.

Learn more about Design Group Americas at https://igdesigngroup-americas.com.

Learn more about NIQUEA.D at https://somethingdelightful.com/niquea-d/.