Healthy for Life® 20 by 20 Marks Five Year Milestone by Reporting on Healthy Menu Innovation and Announcing Expanded Nutrition Education

Aramark and the American Heart Association marked the five-year milestone of their Healthy For Life® 20 By 20 initiative, created to help improve the health of all Americans through better nutrition and lifestyle habits, by reporting on healthy menu innovation and announcing expanded nutrition education, for National Nutrition Month (March). (Photo: Business Wire)

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aramark, the largest U.S. based food service company, and the American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization devoted to a world of longer, healthier lives, reported the five year results from their Healthy for Life® 20 By 20 initiative, created to help improve the health of all Americans through better nutrition and lifestyle habits.

Since 2015, Healthy for Life® 20 By 20 has helped millions of people lead healthier lives. The health impact report highlights the innovative approach and results achieved, including:

Delivering a 20% average reduction in calories, saturated fat and sodium, and almost 20% increase in fruits, vegetables and whole grains across menus served in workplaces, hospital cafes, and university dining halls.

Increasing vegetarian or vegan main dishes to 34% and reducing red meat on menus by 12%.

Introducing an innovative consumer engagement and education campaign in more than 1,000 foodservice locations, providing nutrition news from Aramark dietitians and American Heart Association experts, sharing healthy recipes and cooking tips, and featuring seasonal health and wellbeing ideas.

Developing an extensive nutrition education curriculum that’s been used by more than 800 community organizations across the U.S.

“Through this initiative, we have broken new ground, engaged consumers, supported underserved communities, and improved the health and wellbeing of Aramark’s own employees and their families,” said Dan Wainfan, Vice President of Health, Wellness & Nutrition at Aramark. “We are proud of the impact our collaboration with the American Heart Association has had on the food environment and we look forward to building upon this success to further empower healthier choices and healthier lives.”

“Fueled by science and research from the American Heart Association, the results of our long-standing work with Aramark show major progress in improving the health of communities across the country,” said Eduardo Sanchez, M.D., M.P.H., FAAFP, the American Heart Association’s chief medical officer for prevention. “The menu achievements and community education offerings serve as a strong example to other industry leaders that healthy changes are possible, and we are proud to continue to build on the success of Healthy for Life.”

Also, just in time for National Nutrition Month (March), Aramark and the American Heart Association expanded the number of videos available for the Healthy for Life® community nutrition program, ensuring communities can continue critical nutrition and culinary education experiences during the pandemic. These Healthy for Life® videos are the latest addition to the online resources accessible for facilitators of the community education program. Since the educational experiences are normally hands-on the video series allows community organizations to continue to offer the programming virtually. The videos can be found here and include:

Be Sharper Chef: https://youtu.be/derjdSArJtY

World of Spices: https://youtu.be/YYYsBU-VCy0

Pantry Makeover: https://youtu.be/Ws9HuSx-7jY

Healthy Ingredient Swap: https://youtu.be/nz24KFGgCoo

Double Duty Meals: https://youtu.be/EF2VyXSalKY

Tasty Affordable Meals for Busy Families: https://youtu.be/0FUUwDrxVxw

Additional resources:

More information on Healthy for Life ® , visit: heart.org/healthyforlife.

, visit: heart.org/healthyforlife. Articles on nutrition, exercise and wellness from the American Heart Association: www.heart.org/healthyforgood

More about the impact of the Healthy for Life initiative: www.aramark.com/healthyforlife

Tips from Aramark chefs and registered dietitians: www.FYP365.com

