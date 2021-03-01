Southeastern Grocers Launches Supplier Diversity Program Aimed To Enhance Inclusivity

Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, continues its commitment to enhance the company’s supplier network to include a broader range of inclusive business partners which reflect the diverse communities in its Southeast footprint of stores. (Photo: Business Wire)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, continues its commitment to enhance the company’s supplier network to include a broader range of inclusive business partners which reflect the diverse communities in its Southeast footprint of stores. The grocer will work to identify and increase sourcing from suppliers that are at least 51% owned, operated and managed by people who are: disadvantaged, disabled, LGBTQ+, military veterans, minorities and/or women and sell grocery, general merchandise and/or beauty and personal care products.

Dewayne Rabon, Chief Merchant for Southeastern Grocers, said, “It is our responsibility to take purposeful steps to form stronger partnerships with our minority suppliers and connect with new, diverse businesses whose products reflect the tastes and preferences of our associates, customers and communities that we serve in our stores. We are truly stronger together, and we are committed to being a culture of belonging and fostering an inclusive environment where differences are celebrated – we plan to reflect those values in the products we offer on our stores' shelves every day.”

In partnership with ECRM and RangeMe, a virtual sourcing conference will take place this spring to enhance partnerships with existing minority suppliers and connect with new, diverse businesses to expand store offerings tailored to its unique customers and communities. Participants will have the opportunity to engage with SEG buyers and category managers to share their company background, product information and marketing plans.

This latest effort is a part of SEG’s continued commitment to being a catalyst for lasting change and inclusion throughout the organization, its suppliers, associates, customers and communities. From the products on its shelves to community partnerships, the grocer strives to support initiatives and programs to help bridge the gap of racial and cultural disparities in the communities it serves. To extend that commitment to its vendors, the grocer has nearly doubled its spend with diverse suppliers since 2019.

Additionally, the grocer, together with its generous customers and the SEG Gives Foundation, raised more than $170,000 during Black History Month to help support nonprofits that serve minority sectors throughout the Southeast in the fight for racial equity and social justice. In 2020, SEG and the SEG Gives Foundation founded the Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant Program and donated more than $3.7 million to community partners with missions that aid in supporting diverse populations throughout the grocer’s footprint. For additional information, including SEG’s Inclusion and Diversity Statement, visit www.segrocers.com/careers/whychooseus.

Potential supplier partners interested in participating in the virtual sourcing conference are encouraged to visit www.rangeme.com/segdiversity to review the required diversity certifications and apply to attend.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the seven southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.bi-lo.com, www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.