The Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) selects SDL to provide the scalable content management needed to support growing global use of SASB Standards

MAIDENHEAD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SDL, part of RWS Holdings plc, today announces that the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) has chosen Tridion to power its digital transformation as part of its efforts to facilitate the global growth and adoption of its environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosure standards.

SASB is an independent nonprofit organization that sets standards to guide the disclosure of financially material sustainability information by companies to their investors. SASB Standards identify a subset of environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to financial performance across 77 industries. Global investors recognize SASB Standards as a core component of a company’s ESG disclosure.

Currently SASB publishes its Standards and supporting guidance in English and is in the process of translating these materials into four additional languages. With growing worldwide demand for its services, SASB turned to Tridion, the industry’s leading component-based content management system, to transform the way it organizes, manages and publishes content and information to the public. The organization also seeks to expand translations into four additional languages over the next two years.

“There’s been a surge in recent years – particularly among investors and companies – for improved disclosure on the ESG issues that impact financial performance,” said Matthew Welch, President and COO, SASB. “While this is a welcome move, it also introduces enormous complexities for organizations. We need to ensure our guidance to them is accurate, clear, and consistent across multiple languages. SDL is the gold standard when it comes to scalable content management, and we’re delighted to work with them on our digital transformation and global expansion plans.”

SASB has been using the DITA XML standard as part of its content management strategy for more than five years. Tridion will support a small content team and 50 subject matter experts to collaborate on documentation and ensure consistency and high standards are maintained as the organization grows.

“SASB Standards are used by companies around the world in a variety of disclosure vehicles, including their annual reports, financial filings, company websites, corporate social responsibility reports, and more. SASB is a true leader in every sense, and it needs to continually provide an outstanding service to users,” said Thomas Labarthe, President of RWS’s Language Services and Technology division. “We’re truly delighted with our partnership, and look forward to reducing the complexity of SASB’s content ecosystem and supporting its future aspirations.”

Tridion – based on the DITA XML standard – offers granular component content management capabilities via its Tridion Docs component. This enables knowledge workers to collaborate on the creation and delivery of contextual, precise content on a global scale. It includes structured authoring and review, interactive feedback and commenting and powerful granular version control.

Notes to editors:

What is the DITA XML standard? The OASIS Open Darwin Information Typing Architecture (DITA) is a standard XML-based architecture for managing the publication of documents. It provides architectural features for content modularity, content reuse, and controlled extension of document vocabularies in a way that ensures interoperability of DITA documents. Source: XML.com: https://www.xml.com/articles/2017/01/19/what-dita

About SDL

SDL, the intelligent language and content company, was acquired by RWS Holdings plc in November 2020. The combination creates the leading language services and technology group in the world, serving 90 of the world’s top 100 brands, the top 10 pharmaceutical companies and approximately half of the top 20 patent filers worldwide.

The group’s specialist divisions combine the latest technology, proven processes and highly skilled staff to deliver complex services at each stage of the product lifecycle to meet the diverse needs of a global client base spanning Europe, Asia Pacific, and North and South America across a range of sectors including aerospace and defense, automotive, chemical, government, medical, pharmaceutical, and telecommunications.

With headquarters in the UK, RWS is publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com