Keystone Expands in Kansas With C&W Insurance

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone) expands its Kansas footprint by partnering with C&W Insurance of Manhattan.

“We are excited to add C&W Insurance as our second partner in the state of Kansas and to our Keystone family. With Mike’s leadership at the agency, C&W Insurance is poised for strategic growth, and we’re looking forward to bringing added resources to facilitate it as they continue to focus on serving the needs of their clients and community,” noted Kansas state vice president Andrea Powell.

“C&W Insurance is pleased to announce our partnership with Keystone,” said agency owner and president Mike Widman. “This partnership promises to create growth opportunities and expanded market options for our entire organization while also providing our staff with access to an extensive array of industry resources, tools, and expertise. With the wealth of intellectual capital gained as an agency partner, we are most excited about the opportunity to provide expanded levels of customer service, professional counsel, and claim advocacy to our clients.”

About C&W Insurance– Founded in 1929, the primary goal of C&W Insurance is to produce great client experiences built on a platform of highly trained, knowledgeable staff, operational efficiency, and broad market access. Mike Widman’s philosophy as owner is that success cannot happen without excellent service. The agency believes strongly in giving back to their local communities. The team supports a variety of organizations through volunteering, donating, or serving, such as the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation, Boys & Girls Club Board, Homecare & Hospice, and Manhattan Arts Center. For more, visit https://www.charlsonwilson.com.

About Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone): Keystone started in 1983 when four independent insurance agencies teamed up to pool their experience and expertise. This small group believed that agencies could be stronger and more successful if they linked arms – a passion and spirit that continues. Growing to almost 300 independent agency partners in 16 states, Keystone provides its agents with a community of like-minded agencies, industry expertise and access to specialized products for their clients. Keystone is ranked number four on Insurance Journal's 2020 list of Top 20 Property/Casualty Agency Partnerships. For more information, go to www.keystoneinsgrp.com.