Kindred Healthcare and Mercy Acquire Everest Rehabilitation Hospital of Oklahoma City

LOUISVILLE, Ky. & OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kindred Healthcare, LLC and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City today announced they have acquired Everest Rehabilitation Hospital of Oklahoma City. Kindred and Mercy will operate the hospital, now renamed Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital Oklahoma City South, through their existing joint venture.

Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital Oklahoma City South is a 36-bed rehabilitation hospital located in the southern part of Oklahoma City at 7900 Mid America Blvd.

Kindred and Mercy also operate Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital Oklahoma City, which opened in October 2012 and is located in the northern part of the city. Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital Oklahoma City currently has 50 beds and, as previously announced, is adding a 10,000-square-foot patient wing that will increase capacity by 32%, with 16 additional beds and two additional patient care areas.

Both Oklahoma City hospitals serve patients recovering from strokes and other long-term illnesses or injuries and feature specialized clinical programs.

“ We are excited to build on our relationship with Mercy and increase access to rehabilitation services in Oklahoma City,” said Russ Bailey, president of Kindred Rehabilitation Services. “ Our new hospital will provide the same high-quality, compassionate care and patient advocacy for which Kindred and Mercy are well known.”

Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital in northwest Oklahoma City frequently operates at or near capacity, which limits the ability to expand services or admit additional patients for needed rehabilitation care. The additional beds under construction at the north location as well as the addition of a second facility in southern Oklahoma City will help meet a growing demand for rehabilitation services.

“ As an Oklahoman, I am honored to be part of expanding services to more patients in Oklahoma City as we continue to grow with Mercy,” said Sharon Smeltzer, Division Vice President – West, Kindred Hospital Rehabilitation Services and the first chief executive officer of Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital. “ This expansion is possible because of the hard work, dedication and commitment of our co-workers to providing high-quality and compassionate rehabilitative care.”

Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital Oklahoma City was named the best physical rehabilitation center in Oklahoma and one of the best in the country by Newsweek magazine in 2020.

“ We know our patients need access to more rehab services to aid in their recovery and it’s important to us to be able to offer a complete continuum of care at Mercy,” said Zack Dawson, vice president of operations and post-acute services at Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City. “ We’re excited those services will soon be available for even more patients in a convenient location.”

“ Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals is honored to have been an instrumental part of developing and operating a rehabilitation hospital for Oklahomans for decades to come. We are so excited for Kindred’s and Mercy’s addition to their successful joint venture,” said Jay Quintana, CEO for Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals, LLC.

About Kindred Healthcare

Kindred Healthcare, LLC is the nation’s leading specialty hospital company delivering acute health services in its long-term acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, acute rehabilitation units, and behavioral health line of business, all specializing in treating the most medically complex patients. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, and ranked as one of Fortune magazine’s Most Admired Healthcare Companies for nine years, Kindred’s mission is to help our patients reach their highest potential for health and healing with intensive medical and rehabilitative care through a compassionate patient experience. For more information, go to www.kindredhealthcare.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Mercy

Mercy, named one of the top five large U.S. health systems for four consecutive years by IBM Watson Health, serves millions annually. Mercy is one of the nation’s most highly integrated, multi-state health care systems, including more than 40 acute care, managed and specialty (heart, children’s, orthopedic and rehab) hospitals, convenient urgent care locations, imaging centers and pharmacies. Mercy has 900 physician practices and outpatient facilities, more than 4,000 Mercy Clinic physicians and advanced practitioners and 40,000-plus co-workers serving patients and families across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Mercy also has clinics, outpatient services and outreach ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. In addition, Mercy's IT division, Mercy Technology Services, and Mercy Virtual commercially serve providers and patients from coast to coast.