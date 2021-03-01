Pelican’s European Arm, Peli Products, S.L.U., Takes Further Step Toward Sustainable Business Practices

TORRANCE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Peli Products, the global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective cases and advanced lighting systems, has already distinguished itself for excellence in product development and as a leading manufacturer of multi-use products. Now Peli is on a mission to become a leader in sustainability.

Peli has implemented numerous initiatives at the company’s plants around the globe to reduce waste and reuse materials. The company is now striving to recycle every scrap of eligible material. Through a partnership with Schmitz Foam Recycling, Peli is now able to recycle the excess foam that is produced from its Case Centre in the UK. The excess foam is re-ground and filled into a 40-ft shipping container, which is then transported to Schmitz Foam Recycling B.V. in the Netherlands. Since the late 80s, Schmitz has been completely dedicated to collecting and converting high quality foam from all over the world to give it a meaningful purpose.

By giving new life to Peli’s excess foam, Schmitz Foam Recycling prevents it from being disposed of by means of incinerators or ending up in landfills; this consequently reduces fossil fuel consumption for the production of new virgin foam, reducing Peli’s carbon footprint.

Peli cases are fully recyclable, supporting the European Commission’s approach to waste management and the Waste Framework Directive (2008/98/EC). Peli recommends checking with local government, a civic amenity site (CA site) or household waste recycling centre (HWRC) for best practices as it pertains to recycling their cases in each area.

Nevertheless, it must be stressed that Peli cases are not single-use plastic products that require recycling. Peli guarantees its injection moulded products are re-usable and built with the highest quality materials on the market today to ensure the product for life against breakage or defects in workmanship.

Peli Products’ Guarantee of Excellence has been in place for decades. The company prides itself on the fact that it manufactures cases that are considered a lifetime investment, thus having made a humble contribution to the world’s environmental sustainability for future generations.

