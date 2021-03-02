AI Driven Application Innovator, EverestIMS Technologies signs distribution agreement with Australia-based AppDistri

BENGALURU, India & SINGAPORE & MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EverestIMS Technologies, an award-winning global innovator in the AI based solutions for IT operations management, is happy to announce a partnership with Australia based AppDistri. EverestIMS solutions are used by some of the biggest global companies in the Enterprise market, MSPs’, Finance & Telecom industries. They count organizations like Federal Bank, PayTM, Reliance Group and Airtel as customers.

AppDistri will become the strategic distribution partner for EverestIMS’ Infraon Solution Suite across APAC and North America. The partnership key focus is to introduce EverestIMS’ AI based digital transformation solutions to enterprise customers in Australia, New Zealand, and North America via the channel route.

AppDistri is a home-grown innovative distributor with a diversified portfolio of vendors in the digital transformation and data security space. AppDistri specializes in application design, deployment and distribution. Speaking on this partnership, Archana Kamatgi, Founder at AppDistri group said, “The partnership with EverestIMS Technologies is one that we are very excited about. EverestIMS’ solutions are a game changer for customers who are exploring and adopting digital transformation solutions. They leverage the power of AI & ML to simplify and enhance IT operations management and digital transformation. This aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering cutting edge AI driven solutions & services to our customers.”

“AppDistri is a very interesting organization and innovator in the distribution and services space. With their unique services capability and our AIOps driven offerings, we look towards forging a long term and unique partnership with the AppDistri Group. At EverestIMS technologies we use AI, Machine Learning and inventive products to bridge the digital transformation gap. When we combine our mutual capabilities, we envision an exciting future where we both will help enterprises, MSPs, BFSI, telecoms and other horizontals to rapidly transform themselves”, said V Satish Kumar–CEO & Founder, EverestIMS Technologies.

AppDistri

AppDistri specialises in Application design, deployment and distribution. AppDistri provides channel partners with emerging products & solutions that have never been seen in the Australian market.

EverestIMS Technologies

EverestIMS Technologies (EverestIMS), is an award winning software Product Company with its core in AIOPS for Enterprise and Telecoms. EverestIMS brings to the table a rich market experience in the I&O and Digital Transformation space.