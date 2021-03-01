MJ Insurance Selects TowerIQ to Power API Enabled Future

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TowerIQ Inc. announced today that MJ Insurance, one of the largest privately-owned insurance agencies in the US has selected the TowerIQ suite to power its digital transformation. TowerIQ will work closely with MJ’s Risk Management team to drive advancements in standardization, automation, and API’s across their entire book of business, with the objective to increase efficiency and focus on customer services.

MJ Insurance serves a diverse group of clients in over 16 countries and every U.S. state, including fortune 500 companies. This digital transformation initiative is designed to increase self-sufficiency, operational efficiencies, and most importantly deliver an exceptional service experience and expert consultation to their customers. As MJ continues to deepen the customer-centric business culture, cultivating a platform that will enhance the experience of all MJ stakeholders was crucial.

“Serving the need of our clients is our top priority, and we’ve undertaken this partnership to address those needs as part of our digital transformation strategy. We knew we needed to make a fundamental change and that data standardization was a critical requirement,” said Jon Loftin, President and COO of MJ Insurance. “TowerIQ’s flexible data architecture and APIs infrastructure will provide the foundation for the next-generation of services and partnership our clients deserve.”

“By future-proofing MJ’s tech stack they will no longer be locked into any AMS system, Acord data structures, or custom client spreadsheets,” said Igor Ostrovsky CPO of TIQ. “We’re happy to add MJ Insurance to the towerIQ family and look forward to helping them grow and succeed.”

TowerIQ is powered by over 300+ APIs, every data point from a carrier supplemental to an individual cell within a schedule is accessible by API. This is made possible because of towerIQ’s patented pending data normalization engine, the world’s first many-to-many compiler for commercial insurance allowing customers to transform and service the most complex risks at scale.

ABOUT MJ INSURANCE

Indianapolis-based MJ Insurance exists to inspire the success, fulfillment and wellbeing of each person it serves: associates and their families, business partners, clients and the community. MJ serves a diverse client base that includes local, regional, and national companies. Fifty-six years after its founding, MJ Insurance continues to expand through culture, service and leadership. Additional information may be found at www.mjinsurance.com.

ABOUT TowerIQ

TowerIQ is a deep collaboration platform the unites people, process, documents, worksheets and tasks for commercial insurance. Our mission is to eliminate every non-value creating task within your agency so AMs & CSRs can focus on what they love, solving clients’ needs. If you’re ready to bring true automation and insights please reach us here: https://www.mytoweriq.com/demo