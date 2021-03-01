MediaKind Advances Viewing Experience Through Integration of Dolby Vision HDR Technology

FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MediaKind, a global change leader in media technology and services, has announced that it has integrated Dolby Vision® technology within its encoding portfolio.

Dolby Vision will be supported within MediaKind Packaging and MediaKind Encoding Live products, and MediaKind’s Aquila Streaming and Aquila Broadcast solutions providing any resolution from standard definition (SD) to Ultra High Definition (UHD). This will enable users of MediaKind’s encoding solutions to deliver content in Dolby Vision, providing the highest possible quality of video experience for broadcast, operator, streaming, and cloud-based services across a wide range of consumer devices and form factors, from main screen TVs to smartphones.

Boris Felts, Head of Products, MediaKind, said: “We are delighted to announce the integration of Dolby Vision within our Aquila consumer delivery solutions and encoding product portfolio. As more UHD channels come to market, service providers, broadcasters, and operators will require the latest HDR encoding technology advancements to enable and realize the immersive potential of their content. Support for Dolby Vision means we can further enhance our encoding solutions to meet the needs of our customers and provide them with the ability to deliver premium, next-generation experiences to the market faster than ever before.”

Dolby Vision is an advanced imaging technology that combines high dynamic range (HDR) with wide color gamut capabilities to deliver ultra-vivid picture quality – incredible brightness, contrast, color, and detail. When compared to a standard picture, Dolby Vision can deliver colors never seen before on a screen - highlights that are up to 40 times brighter, and blacks that are 10 times darker. The result is a refined, lifelike image that will make the viewer forget they are looking at a screen.

MediaKind Encoding Live is a software solution for high-quality, live video encoding and transcoding to any device. The software encoding product improves video quality, reduces bandwidth, and ensures future-ready operations. It offers an IP-centric, IT-oriented approach to video transcoding to all standards (from MPEG-2 to HEVC) across all networks and devices. MediaKind Packaging is a powerful, modular, and highly scalable solution designed to distribute multiscreen video services. It can be deployed across any network to drastically reduce the bandwidth, storage, or equipment footprint traditionally associated with distributing video services securely to mobile viewing devices. Aquila Streaming and Aquila Broadcast are cloud-native converged headend solutions for on-premises or public cloud deployment.

