Triller and The One Heart Movement Join Forces to Amplify the Month of Love in Support of Healthcare Heroes Worldwide

Charli D'Amelio joins the #onehearthandoff in Support of Healthcare Heroes Worldwide. Triller, The One Heart Movement and People Around the World Join Forces Rallying Community Love in Global Support of Healthcare Heroes Impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, viral entertainment platform Triller and The One Heart Movement, founded by TV host, humanitarian and former Miss Philippines International Krista Kleiner, announce the successful launch of the #OneHeartHandoff Challenge – a viral movement rallying Community Love and global support of healthcare heroes, specifically those who’ve been impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic. The kickoff took place on Valentine’s Day and continues to spread. The global movement has brought together people and communities across 12 countries, including the U.S., Philippines, U.K., Brazil, Japan, France, Belarus and Mexico to name a few. Top influencers involved in the movement, thus far, include Dixie and Charli D’Amelio, their parents Marc and Heidi, as well as Dr. Tess Mauricio, Teala Dunn, Ashley Nocera, Mr. Hotspot, Rufa Mae Quinto, Mia Mugavero, Andr3x, Bailey Muñoz, the Neffati Brothers and the Philippine All Stars.

“I wanted to amplify Valentine’s Day and the month of love by celebrating Community Love because our world needs it now more than ever,” said Krista Kleiner, founder of The One Heart Movement. “I’m grateful to Triller and the many people who helped us create such a powerful global impact. It’s been deeply fulfilling to spread love and pronounce our endless gratitude for those who are fighting for us.”

The One Heart Movement is committed to building awareness with a unified message of hope that if we all come together, we’ll become more effective at overcoming both our current and future challenges. This year, the organization’s focus is to support healthcare heroes and the families of healthcare workers we have lost in the battle against COVID-19. In a special collaboration with Triller, The One Heart Movement created a massive social media campaign enlisting people from around the world to contribute to the impactful campaign.

“We’re thrilled to participate in such a meaningful movement that touches every corner of the world. COVID-19 has affected each of us – no matter where we live – and Triller is proud to partner with an organization working to honor our healthcare heroes,” said Bobby Sarnevesht, Executive Chairman of Triller. “The One Heart Movement’s mission is important, and our users couldn’t be more thankful that they played a role in spreading this viral message of community love.”

Phil Tayag, choreographer and lead dancer for recording artist Bruno Mars, joined the organization and worked with Krista to create a kickoff video to light the world up with love. These efforts were supported by his new global community of dancers called TRYBE.

The One Heart Movement and Triller encourage people worldwide to continue posting videos on social media with this message of unity by starting and ending their videos with the universal symbol of love – two hands drawn together in the shape of a heart, using #onehearthandoff and tagging @theoneheartmovement.

ABOUT TRILLER

Triller is an AI-powered music video app that allows users to create professional-looking videos in a matter of seconds. Pick a song, select the portion of the song you want to use, snap a few takes and with the tap of a button you have a celebrity-quality music video starring you and your friends. Triller relies solely on organic growth, with celebrities like Justin Bieber, JLo, Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch and Eminem regularly using the app to create their own music videos. Triller recently was acquired by Proxima Media. For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @triller on Instagram.

ABOUT THE ONE HEART MOVEMENT

The One Heart Movement is not a typical non-profit foundation. They are a movement that is centered around the strength and power of Community Love. Founded by TV host, humanitarian and former Miss Philippines International Krista Kleiner, they know that the alignment of heart and community has the power to create transformational change. The One Heart Movement was founded in January of 2021 to unify us as a national and global community to help us overcome both current and future challenges. Their current focus is to provide support to our healthcare heroes and the families of healthcare heroes we have lost in this battle against COVID-19. It was inspired by their deeply held belief that we can accomplish so much more when we come together and find our common ground. The One Heart Movement is committed to be a driving force for good and will serve as a vehicle to support other important causes in the future. To learn more please visit http://www.theoneheartmovement.org/.