BayPine LP Selects SAP as Innovation Partner

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BayPine LP has selected SAP SE as a strategic technology partner. SAP will support BayPine’s investment activities across every stage of the investment lifecycle, providing cloud-based solutions designed to improve the operating performance of BayPine’s portfolio companies.

BayPine seeks to make investments in market-leading businesses in traditional industries with the intent of facilitating digital transformation. BayPine will leverage SAP’s technology and services in identifying digital transformation projects that optimize portfolio companies and generate long-term value all for stakeholders.

“ As we have seen over the last decade, businesses that focus on digital transformation generate unprecedented value – and SAP is excited BayPine has selected us as its partner in its quest to drive value in its portfolio,” said SAP North America President DJ Paoni.

Marius Haas, a Founding Partner of BayPine, added, “ We are pleased to have a partner in SAP who shares our vision and has a long track record of assisting companies globally transform their business to be successful in a digital-first world.”

About BayPine

BayPine is a private investment firm that seeks to create lasting value for the firm's investors, portfolio companies and communities in which they operate by driving innovation, digital transformation and sustainable growth in market-leading businesses across traditional sectors of the economy. Headquartered in Boston, BayPine was founded by a team of accomplished investors and senior executives who have a shared passion for building enduring companies. For more information about BayPine, please visit www.baypine.com.