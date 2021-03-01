Ghost Kitchens Partners With Walmart Canada to Bring One-Stop Meal Pickup or Delivery to More Canadians

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ghost Kitchen Brands (GKB) is excited to announce it is teaming up with Walmart Canada, its first partnership with a big-box retailer to bring one-stop meal pickup and delivery to more Canadians. The first Ghost Kitchen at Walmart is now open in the St. Catharines Walmart (420 Vansickle Rd.) with additional locations in Woodstock, Toronto, Lachenaie and Saint-Constant to open in the coming months.

Customers can order freshly prepared meals in-store and online for contactless pickup or delivery (from a third-party app such as Uber Eats), and mix and match from more than 20 well-known brands including: Quiznos, The Cheesecake Factory Bakery, Pepe’s Perogies, Rocky’s Italian, Canadian Jerk, Slush Puppie, Monster Cupcakes, Saladworks, Beyond Meat, Amaya Indian Street Food, Taco del Mar, Lola’s Latin Food, Tazo, Red Bull, Crêpe Delicious, Nescafé and Ben & Jerry’s with more being added. All meals are prepared in one kitchen for one pickup or delivery.

“Walmart Canada is a perfect strategic partner for us as we continue to innovate and reinvent the restaurant industry with our unique restaurant concept,” said George Kottas, Founder and CEO of GKB. “We are both one-stop shops and we recognize the value in affordable, convenient solutions for our customers.”

“We believe in Ghost Kitchen’s strategy and vision and we’re very excited to be the first retailer to team up with Ghost Kitchens,” said Sam Hamam, Senior Director of Licensees at Walmart Canada. “We’re always looking at ways to improve our customer shopping experience with greater access to affordable products, services and brands.”

The pandemic has helped Ghost Kitchen Brands expand as Canadian consumers look for seamless integration of restaurant offerings, frictionless experiences, as well as the comfort of well-known restaurant and consumer goods brands combined. The company’s lean operations and leading-edge technologies allow it to operate dozens of international brands under one banner. “Our goal is to open a Ghost Kitchen every 12 kms across Canada, and be able to reach every Canadian, in every urban market within 30 minutes, 24/7,” added Marc Choy, President of GKB.

About Ghost Kitchen Brands

Ghost Kitchen Brands has partnered with famous restaurant brands, iconic consumer packaged goods and the most innovative technology companies to create the most advanced and scalable Ghost Kitchen concept. GKB has locations across Canada that focus on third-party delivery, as well as stand alone, interior mall and big box locations where walk-ins and pickup are fundamental. Ghost Kitchen Brands reaches consumers when, where, and how they want their favorite eats. For additional information, please visit www.ghostkitchenbrands.com and social media pages Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.