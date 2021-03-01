Evenflo® Gold Launches Revolve360™, a Turning Point in Car Seat Innovation

CANTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evenflo, designer, manufacturer and marketer of infant and children’s products, today announced the launch of the Evenflo® Gold Revolve360™ Rotational All-in-One Car Seat, the first 3-in-1 car seat developed by an American brand that turns 360 degrees. Designed to provide up to 10 years of use with a single installation, Revolve360 promises to disrupt the car seat market while making the process of loading and unloading children easy, efficient and safe. As part of Evenflo Gold, the company’s line of smart and innovative baby gear, Revolve360 features unmatched style, design and technology at an accessible price point.

"The Revolve360 is truly a game-changer with its unique 360-degree turning seat. This innovative turning motion gives parents the ability to do something they’ve never been able to do before — simply rotate the seat to get their child in and out of the car safely," said Jon Chamberlain, Chief Executive Officer of Evenflo. "2020 marked the 100th anniversary of our company. We look forward to building on Evenflo's legacy of innovation, and we are thrilled to begin our next century with a product that sets a bold new standard for baby gear."

Along with its novel turning capability, Revolve360 offers:

10 years of use with three modes: Rear Facing (4 – 40 lbs.), Forward Facing (22 – 65 lbs.) and Booster (40 – 120 lbs.)





The Sure360™ Safety Installation System, including LockStrong™, which allows parents to push down to lock the car seat base into place for an easy one-time installation, and Tether360™, which holds the seat in place and helps absorb energy in the event of a collision

“With the Revolve360, we’re addressing an unmet consumer need,” said Jon Conaway, Director of Product Management at Evenflo. “Working as a global team of experts, we developed the first rotational car seat that offers extended use through booster mode, with one simple install and belt path. Our team adhered to our Gold-level testing standards, drawing on both qualitative and quantitative research, to make sure the car seat delivers on safety from all angles. The Revolve360 delights parents with a feature-rich seat and allows them to use the safety components throughout the entire life of the product.”

The Revolve360 is now available on the Evenflo Gold website, as well Amazon.com, Target.com, buybuybaby.com and Walmart.com. It’s also available in-store at buybuy BABY and select Target locations.

Customers will be able to order the seat in Moonstone, Onyx and Sapphire fashions. The Revolve360 will be offered at a suggested retail price of $379.99 and is backed by the Evenflo Gold Lifetime Warranty.

To learn more about Evenflo Gold and the company’s line of safe, smart and innovative products visit www.evenflogold.com or follow us on Instagram @evenflobaby. For more information about the Revolve360 visit https://www.evenflo.com/gold/revolve360.html.

About Evenflo

Evenflo Company, Inc. is a leading innovator, manufacturer and marketer of baby and children’s products. Founded 100 years ago, the company is committed to meeting the needs of a new generation of parents who appreciate leading-edge security, smart design and technology, and everyday comfort and convenience. Its vast product portfolio includes on-the-go products, such as car seats, strollers and push/pull wagons, as well as in-home gear such as high chairs, safety gates, and ExerSaucer. The company is the top supplier of baby and children’s products to leading retailers such as Walmart, Target, buybuy BABY and Amazon. Evenflo is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Goodbaby International Holdings Limited.