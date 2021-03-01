SIMON Welcomes Brighthouse Financial to Annuities Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SIMON Annuities and Insurance Services LLC (“SIMON”) today welcomes Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (“Brighthouse Financial”) (Nasdaq: BHF)—one of the largest providers of annuities and life insurance in the U.S.1—as the latest carrier to join SIMON’s Marketplace. The collaboration provides a streamlined digital experience to financial professionals incorporating annuities into client portfolios, giving them tools to easily navigate the annuities landscape in one centralized location.

“Brighthouse Financial is blazing a trail for structured annuities, aligned with their mission of helping people achieve financial security,” commented Jason Broder, CEO of SIMON. “We’re incredibly excited to support that mission. Now more than ever, consumers seeking financial security are looking to retirement solutions that can balance the need for protection with growth potential. This collaboration combines annuities offered by Brighthouse Financial with SIMON’s innovative technology, providing financial professionals a better experience tailoring their service to meet client needs.”

Myles Lambert, Chief Distribution and Marketing Officer of Brighthouse Financial, added, “Brighthouse Financial is committed to continuously enhancing the way we support financial professionals and the clients they serve, which is why we are excited to bring our annuity products to SIMON’s Marketplace. SIMON offers a cutting-edge solution featuring built-in tools and analytics that demonstrate the financial security that diversifying a portfolio with annuities can provide. Leveraging the SIMON platform to help distribute Brighthouse Financial annuities both expands the accessibility of our products in U.S. retail markets and helps to make retirement planning more scalable for financial professionals.”

Brighthouse Financial annuities are now available in SIMON’s Marketplace, along with seamless access to powerful allocation analytics and product-specific educational resources.

About SIMON

An award-winning fintech company, SIMON is committed to transforming the digital experience for financial professionals, enabling them to better serve their clients. SIMON’s intelligent and innovative platform delivers an end-to-end digital suite of tools to more than 85,000 financial professionals, who serve more than $3 trillion in assets, empowering them with on-demand education, an intuitive marketplace, real-time analytics, and lifecycle management. With a focus on reshaping the advisor experience, SIMON is setting new industry standards, simplifying the complex, and delivering structured investment, insurance, and defined outcome ETF solutions to investment professionals, centralized within one unique ecosystem.

For more information about SIMON, visit www.simon.io and follow the company on LinkedIn. Securities products and services offered by SIMON Markets LLC, a broker-dealer registered with the SEC, Member FINRA / SIPC. Annuities and insurance services provided by SIMON Annuities and Insurance Services LLC.

About Brighthouse Financial, Inc.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) (Nasdaq: BHF) is on a mission to help people achieve financial security. As one of the largest providers of annuities and life insurance in the U.S., 1 Brighthouse Financial specializes in products designed to help people protect what they’ve earned and ensure it lasts. Learn more at brighthousefinancial.com.

1 Ranked by 2019 admitted assets. Best's Review®: Top 200 U.S. Life/Health Insurers. A.M. Best, 2020.

Annuities issued by Brighthouse Life Insurance Company, Charlotte, NC 28277 and Brighthouse Life Insurance Company of NY (in New York only), New York, NY 10017.