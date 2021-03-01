Cloudious9 Releases The Hydrology9 NX For Concentrates & Flower Consumption.

The new Hydrology9 NX is a modular and dedicated water filtered vaporizer for both the concentrate connoisseur and flower enthusiast. Featuring a switchable concentrate atomizer & convection flower heating chamber, the Hydrology9 NX was designed with an uncompromising dedication to each material’s unique vaporization attributes.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloudious9, Inc., a leader in cannabis consumption hardware & technology, releases the brand new Hydrology9 NX for Concentrates and Flower, a redesigned take on the original flagship Hydrology9 water filtered vaporizer.

The dedicated concentrate atomizer features a 100% glass quartz bucket and an additional ceramic bucket for the purest contact with extracted materials. The revolutionary thermal plate heating technology, designed for ultra-efficient heat generation and maximum surface area coverage without any cold spots, recreating a modernized torch-like experience. The mouthpiece also contains a hidden quartz carb cap that allows the user to maximize airflow over the consumable, ensuring maximum flavor profiles.

Alternatively, the separate and dedicated hybrid flower heating chamber utilizes our patent-pending “Dual Layer” heating technology that combines the vapor consistency of convection heating with the space and energy efficiency of conduction heating.

The Hydrology9 NX contains an advanced sensor that recognizes either the concentrate or flower heating chamber, automatically adjusting the temperature to the unique vaporization profile of either the concentrate or flower consumable. The adjustable 6 temperature dial ranges from 450 F - 750 F for the concentrate atomizer and from 324 F - 468 F for the flower heating chamber.

“The original Hydrology9 is a beloved flower vaporizer that has become a popular choice for flower enthusiasts across the globe,” said Dominick Volpini, Vice President of Cloudious9. “We wanted to update the original design to improve the flower consumption experience with our dual layer heating technology used in the Atomic9, while also adding a new and completely dedicated concentrate experience for the concentrate connoisseur.”

“One of the core goals of the Hydrology9 NX was not only to make the NX dual use capable, but to make sure we provide the best consumption experience for each consumable used, without sacrificing any of the consumption experience for either flower or concentrate,” said Richard Huang, CEO of Cloudious9. “Due to the different profiles and vaporization requirements of flower and concentrate, it was important that we engineered each dedicated heating device to the specific requirements of the consumable.”

The Hydrology9 NX is available for $270 in either the Concentrate or Flower base model. For an additional $30, you can purchase the additional concentrate atomizer or convection flower heating chamber for the complete dual use, yet dedicated experience.

Hydrology9 NX Features

Water filtration vaporizer with anti-leak technology

Switchable dedicated concentrate atomizer & flower vaporizer

Replaceable and rechargeable 1900 Mah battery

Adjustable temperature dial with 6 unique settings for each heating chamber

100% Glass quartz bucket (concentrate atomizer) + 100% ceramic bucket

Revolutionary thermal heating plate technology for a torch like experience (concentrate atomizer)

Hidden quartz carb cap

Dual layer convection & conduction ceramic heating chamber (flower heating chamber)

Borosilicate glass & aluminum alloy body

Silicon sleeve to help protect the NX, while also keeping cool

Easy access air path for quick cleaning

Magnetic USB charging port

Sleek & portable design

To learn more about the Hydrology9 NX, please visit: https://www.Cloudious9.com/

About Cloudious9, Inc

Cloudious9 is devoted to creating new and better peripherals for cannabis consumption. We believe in boldly breaking the mold of both the old and the new, starting every product from scratch and always giving the consumers a result they have never experienced. Cloudious9 is excited to continue building its ecosystem of innovative cannabis consumption products & technology.

For more information, visit www.Cloudious9.com.