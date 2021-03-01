Siemens Energy and Intermountain Power Agency Drive Transition to Sustainable Energy Through Study of Hydrogen Energy Storage at a Utility-Scale Power Plant in Utah

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Siemens Energy announced today that it has teamed up with Intermountain Power Agency to perform a conceptual design study on integrating a hydrogen energy storage system into an advanced class combined cycle power plant. The project has been awarded a $200,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Energy, one of four funding awards received by Siemens Energy in late 2020 to advance hydrogen applications in the U.S. power generation sector.

The study is set to begin in March at the 840-MW Intermountain Generating Station in Delta, Utah. The goal of this study is to analyze the overall efficiency and reliability of CO 2 -free power supply involving large-scale production and storage of hydrogen. Additionally, the study will analyze aspects of integrating the system into an existing power plant and transmission grid, such as the interaction with subsystems, sizing and costs.

“The study will be designed around Siemens Energy’s Silyzer technology, which uses electrolysis to generate hydrogen. The scope of our research will include hydrogen compression, storage and intelligent plant controls,” said Tim Holt, executive board member at Siemens Energy. “This is an exciting opportunity to work with the Intermountain Power Agency on integrating the cost-efficient use of CO2-free hydrogen in a power plant on a large scale basis. The outcomes will benefit customers, advance the knowledge about using hydrogen in the US power sector, and ultimately put us one step closer to decarbonizing electricity production.”

The Intermountain Generating Station is transitioning from coal to natural gas, with plans to integrate 30% hydrogen fuel at start-up in 2025 and 100% hydrogen by 2045. The project is to provide 840 MW of electricity to customers in Utah and Southern California.

“By switching from coal to a mixture of natural gas and hydrogen we can reduce carbon emissions by more than 75%,” said Dan Eldredge, general manager of Intermountain Power Agency. “We are committed to being a leader in the transition to a clean energy future while taking advantage of the significant energy infrastructure already in place at the Intermountain Power Project. This study will help pave the way for the successful transition to net-zero carbon power generation.”

