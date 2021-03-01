Generational Equity Advises Sports Floors in Sale to Private Investor

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of Sports Floors, Inc. to a Private Investor. The acquisition closed December 28, 2020.

Located in Memphis, Tennessee, Sports Floors installs and maintains specialty athletic flooring for schools, universities, churches, and athletic facilities throughout the Southern United States. The Company has experienced solid growth and continued profitability during its 20+ years in business and is well positioned for continued growth.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A - Central Region, Michael Goss and his team, led by Vice President, Mergers & Acquisitions, Jon LePage successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director James Carr established the initial relationship with Sports Floors.

“Sports Floors is the leading athletic floorings provider in the Southern U.S. and 100% dedicated to customer satisfaction. This is the shared quality that new ownership will continue to provide to customers moving forward. The Sports Floors legacy will continue under new ownership, but the employees and management will remain the same,” said LePage.

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With over 250 professionals located throughout North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company the 2017 and 2018 Investment Banking Firm of the Year and Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.