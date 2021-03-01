Avex Entertainment and AEG Presents Announce Newly Formed Joint Partnership AEGX

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avex Entertainment Incorporated and AEG Presents announced today the formation of AEGX, a joint partnership. The venture utilizes the specific strengths and reach of each of the two companies to create unique international opportunities in both artist development and live entertainment.

AEGX will provide Avex with access to AEG Presents’ worldwide portfolio of venues, festivals, and global touring partnerships to help expand the profile of its artists and brand across a global audience. Likewise, AEG Presents will be able to utilize Avex’s resources and platform identity in Japan to provide international artists the ability to reach the Japanese audience, while simultaneously continuing the company’s live-event expansion in the market. The partnership enables both parties to super-serve artists and audiences in an increasingly hyper-connected and borderless music ecosystem.

“This is really a perfect example of synergies being scaled for the benefit of global artist development, which is at the core of what we do,” said Jay Marciano, Chairman and CEO, AEG Presents. “Partnering with Avex to launch AEGX gives both Avex and AEG Presents a path to create real opportunities for musicians who increasingly see the world as a borderless global community. I can’t wait to see what we all do together.”

Katsumi Kuroima, President and CEO of Avex, remarked: “We are very excited to announce the launch of AEGX with AEG Presents. Our companies both share the same goal with this new partnership: AEGX will serve music fans around the world by contributing to the global development of western artists, while also expanding the reach of Japanese artists beyond its borders. The COVID-19 pandemic reminds us of the positive power and limitless potential of music and entertainment. We are thrilled to take this stride forward together and look forward to the future.”

The initial focus points for the new venture will be the co-promotion of AEG artists in Japan, the development of music festivals and venues in the market, and the promotion of global tours for Asian artists, including both artists signed to Avex and non-Avex artists.

ABOUT AVEX

Avex was established in 1988 as an independent dance music label prior to evolving into the largest integrated entertainment company in Japan. Its business domain spans across music, artist & talent management, concerts, events, merchandising, fan club, anime, game, and music & video subscription service. Avex Entertainment Inc. is a group company of Avex responsible for its music business including music production and distribution, planning and production of live concerts and events and merchandise.

ABOUT AEG PRESENTS

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across four continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, and Firefly — continue to set the bar for the live music experience alongside such renowned clubs and theaters as Webster Hall, Eventim Apollo, Mission Ballroom, The Roxy and Forest Hills Stadium, to name a few. AEG Presents promotes global tours for such artists as Justin Bieber, Kenny Chesney, Celine Dion, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Katy Perry, The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift, in addition to creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums, renowned wholly owned brands Concerts West and Goldenvoice, and partner brands Messina Touring Group, Frontier Touring, The Bowery Presents, PromoWest Productions, Marshall Arts, and Zero Mile Presents. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com.