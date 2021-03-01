Datto Selects NEXTGEN Asia as First Distributor in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datto Holding Corp. (“Datto”) (NYSE:MSP), the leading global provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), today announced a distribution agreement with NEXTGEN Asia, to help accelerate growth of the Managed Service Provider (MSP) channel in Southeast Asia.

Datto, the MSP technology company, will expand its investment in Southeast Asia to equip MSPs with solutions that can help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) avoid downtime and disruptions that occur in the aftermath of a cyber attack. With Datto tools, MSPs can help protect their clients against permanent data loss and recover from ransomware or user error quickly with one-click restore, addressing business continuity concerns and security issues.

Wendy O’Keeffe, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of NEXTGEN Asia will help lead the relationship with Datto. “There are so many things to love about this partnership as we grow and build our brands together,” said O’Keeffe. “Datto already has a significant channel community with over 17,000 MSPs worldwide. It is a 100% channel-only business which is critical to building trust. We have a joint plan to grow the Datto partner community and augment their current partnerships with an enriched level of technical, operational, and sales and marketing excellence across Datto’s core technologies which are aimed at building cyber resilience for SMEs.”

“To elevate service and support for Datto partners in Southeast Asia we need to work with an extremely capable and innovative organisation. NEXTGEN is that partner and Wendy O’Keeffe is that leader,” said Danny Mesrop, VP of Sales, APAC at Datto. “Through NEXTGEN, we can drive immediate impact through broader education, awareness, and a solution set that helps address the challenges Datto partners and their clients face--which include cyber attacks that threaten to bring business-crippling downtime and cost.”

Datto Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR) solutions are purpose-built for MSPs, enabling them to deliver customised backup and recovery for a wide range of SME clients. With industry-leading features including DRaaS instant recovery in the secure Datto Cloud, centralised client management via the secure Datto partner portal, integrated ransomware detection and more, MSPs from around the world rely on Datto solutions to provide secure, reliable business continuity for their clients.

NEXTGEN Group CEO, John Walters noted that the partnership with Datto is aligned with NEXTGEN’s technology strategy of data management, enterprise software, and cybersecurity. “Security is a major concern in the region. Some markets in Southeast Asia have been the most targeted globally with ransomware. Consequently, cyber incidents have become the top business risk priority for customers in the region. At NEXTGEN we have grown our cybersecurity practice tenfold and matured our service offerings dramatically over the past eighteen months. We look forward to supporting Datto’s growth strategy in the region.”

For additional information please visit: https://www.nextgendistribution.com.au/asia.

About The NEXTGEN Group

The NEXTGEN.Group is a pioneering technology services group that supports the channel ecosystem. We do this by bringing together and distributing established and emerging technologies across enterprise software, cloud, data management, and cybersecurity solutions that push the boundaries of what is possible – the next generation of IT knowledge, service and delivery. The business is a hub of collaboration within the supply chain that makes it easy for technology partners to do business with international vendors on complex and ever-changing product suites. Our unique and award-winning combination of specialist knowledge, innovative technology platforms and complementary services enables our partners and vendors to stay relevant and remain ahead in this dynamic IT environment. Learn more at https://www.nextgendistribution.com.au/asia.

About Datto

As the world’s leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), Datto believes there is no limit to what small and medium businesses can achieve with the right technology. Datto offers Unified Continuity, Networking, Cybersecurity and Business Management solutions and has created a unique ecosystem of MSP partners. These partners provide Datto solutions to over one million businesses across the globe. Since its founding in 2007, Datto has won awards for its rapid growth, product excellence, superior technical support, and for fostering an outstanding workplace. With headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, Datto has global offices in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Canada, Australia, China, and Singapore. Learn more at www.datto.com.