Oregon’s Longview Ranch Partners with Bureau of Land Management to Develop Spring

While Longview Ranch has served as a longtime partner to BLM, the two organizations have taken their collaboration one step further in the development of a spring for cattle and wildlife. BLM will supply all materials needed, and Longview Ranch will provide the labor.

The main goal of the project is to ensure the spring stays running for years to come. The team at Longview Ranch will install a spring box and fencing surrounding the spring to ensure the animals do not stomp in and around the water source. Longview Ranch will also pipe the spring to a water trough where water will trickle for animal consumption.

To learn more, see here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aqtIUtmDJcg.

About Longview Ranch

Located along Central Oregon’s historic Route 19 in Kimberly, Longview Ranch maintains 30,000 stunning acres of diverse landscape. Eight miles of the John Day River flows through the middle of the property, which operates primarily for the purpose of raising grass-fed cattle. With three tributaries sharing annual steelhead runs, Longview Ranch also manages 25,000 acres of Bureau of Land Management (BLM) grazing grounds and 485 acres of irrigated hay producing land, which is home to 800 mother cows and 50 bulls.

Oregon’s Longview Ranch remains committed to responsible, sustainable land-use practices, and has completed a restoration project along the John Day River to reestablish vegetation. Each year, the property invests in the prevention of noxious weeds that could harm the land at Longview Ranch, as well as its neighboring farms. The ranch also partakes in best practices regarding wildlife, limiting hunting on property and ensuring elk herds have a refuge.

Additionally, while the area is not known for large numbers of antelope, in thanks to the integrity of the property, more than 200 does and bucks can be found at Longview Ranch.

Longview Ranch in Central Oregon also has a rich history of giving back to its community, making annual donations to the Grant County 4-H and Union County Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.