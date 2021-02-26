Greenlane Renewables Announces Appointment of Olympia Trust Company as Transfer Agent and Registrar

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greenlane Renewables Inc. (“Greenlane”) (TSX: GRN / FSE: 52G) announces the appointment of Olympia Trust Company (“Olympia”) as registrar and transfer agent of Greenlane effective immediately. Olympia Trust will now be responsible for all transfers of Greenlane common shares, which are currently trading on the TSX under the trading symbol “GRN”, through their office in Vancouver and shall replace Computershare Investor Services Inc., which has resigned at Greenlane’s request. Computershare Trust Company shall remain as the warrant agent of Greenlane’s warrants currently trading on the TSX under the trading symbol “GRN.WT”, which are exercisable until June 3, 2021. Shareholders need take no action in respect of the change in transfer agent and registrar. All future enquiries related to transfer agent or registrar requests for Greenlane should be directed to Olympia at:

Olympia Trust Company

Suite 1900 - 925 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 3L2

(403) 261-0900

cssinquiries@olympiatrust.com

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables is a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems that are helping decarbonize natural gas. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon renewable natural gas from organic waste sources including landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste, suitable for either injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel. Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: water wash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. With over 30 years industry experience, patented proprietary technology, and over 110 biogas upgrading systems supplied into 18 countries worldwide, including the world’s largest biogas upgrading facility, Greenlane is inspired by a commitment to helping waste producers, gas utilities or project developers turn a low-value product into a high-value low-carbon renewable resource. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com.