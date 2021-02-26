Vaquero Private Wealth Increases Its Dallas Presence With the Addition of The Maynard Group

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vaquero Private Wealth Ltd., a Dallas-based RIA, announced today they are combining forces with a veteran team from Merrill Lynch, The Maynard Group. The team is led by seasoned advisor, Ryan Maynard, CFA, CFP ®. Maynard was with Merrill Lynch for 19 years, where he managed $400M in client assets.

Founded in 2017 by former Merrill Lynch PBIG advisor, Ben Gordon, CIMA ®, Vaquero Private Wealth is a boutique RIA specializing in catering to high-net-worth individuals and families. Gordon shared, “Vaquero was formed on the simple principle of trust - placing the client’s best interest first and foremost. Ryan and his team share those same values and will add incredible depth further complementing our offering at Vaquero. I’m extremely excited to synergize and grow with Ryan and his team. We share a uniquely like-minded approach to the client experience and the future growth of Vaquero.”

“We’re excited for the opportunity to be unencumbered to serve our clients the way they deserve to be served,” Ryan Maynard said. “We’re eager to be truly focused on finding the best solutions for them regardless of where those solutions come from. We’ll have flexibility to spend more time with our clients and have more tools and resources. We’re as excited for our clients as we are for us. We’re looking forward to getting back to a culture of excellence where we can truly partner with our clients and not be pressured or encumbered to promote certain banking products. We’ve strived to create an environment where the client comes first and where achieving their goals is most important.”

The new team is supported by Fidelity Investments as custodian. Fidelity Investments® is one of the world’s largest providers of financial services. For more information about Fidelity Investments®, visit Fidelity.com.

Vaquero Private Wealth, Ltd. is a registered independent advisory firm based in Dallas, TX. Serving individuals and families, Vaquero’s strategy combines customized investment management and financial planning with family-office level personal service. Utilizing intellectual capital from a combined 125 years in the industry, along with best-in-class support from industry leaders and experts, Vaquero is able to craft a strategy unique to each client. Blending experience with innovation to provide clients with leading edge solutions is the hallmark of the Vaquero experience – providing a complete money management strategy.