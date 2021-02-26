Lies Travel Faster Than Truth in New Peaky Blinders Card Game from Steamforged Games

MANCHESTER, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tabletop games publisher, Steamforged Games today launches its official card game for the multi-award winning television drama, Peaky Blinders.

Based on the BAFTA-winning TV drama set in 1920’s Birmingham, England, Peaky BlindersTM: Faster Than Truth is a competitive card game for three to six players releasing worldwide from February 26th, 2021.

Featuring iconic characters from the series, Peaky BlindersTM: Faster Than Truth centres on bluffing and tricking your opponents. Like the characters in the show, players can also choose whether to make alliances, break alliances, and can even sabotage and steal from their rivals.

Mat Hart, co-founder and Creative Director at Steamforged Games, said: “When I first watched Peaky Blinders, I was instantly blown away by the vivid depiction of Britain after the Great War—a time of raw, bloody fighting for survival in an industrial landscape gripped by upheaval.

“We wanted to capture that feeling of playing your cards close to your chest, ever mindful of the razor-thin line between winning and losing. Blink first and you lose, and never forget that fortune smiles on the bold.”

Peaky BlindersTM: Faster Than Truth is available from game retailers in the UK priced at £14.99. For the rest of the world, it is available on www.steamforged.com and from game retailers priced at $17.99 / €19.99.

About Steamforged Games:

Steamforged Games is a developer, publisher, and retailer of tabletop games including both original and licensed IP. Recent projects include Bardsung, which raised over £1m ($1.5m) on Kickstarter in November 2020, PAC-MANTM: The Card Game, the Resident Evil 2 & 3 board games; Devil May Cry: The Bloody Palace; Epic Encounters; Horizon Zero Dawn: The Board Game; and Dark Souls: The Board Game and others.

For more information, visit https://steamforged.com.