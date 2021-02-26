AM Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Credit Ratings of National General Holdings Corp. and Its Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has removed from under review with positive implications and upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a” from “bbb-” of National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC) (headquartered in New York, NY). Additionally, AM Best has removed from under review with positive implications and upgraded certain Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IRs) of NGHC. At the same time, AM Best has removed from under review with positive implications and upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A+ (Superior) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs to “aa ” from “a-” of Integon National Insurance Company (Winston-Salem, NC) and its reinsured affiliates. All of the operating insurance entities are collectively referred to as National General Group or the group. The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term IRs of two tranches of senior unsecured notes of NGHC. The outlook of these ratings is stable.

(See below for a detailed list of the companies and ratings).

The ratings reflect the group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, favorable business profile and very strong enterprise risk management. The rating actions consider National General Group’s inclusion in an intercompany reinsurance treaty, which consists of affiliated insurance entities within the Allstate organization. This agreement became effective Jan. 4, 2021.

The FSR has been removed from under review with positive implications and upgraded to A+ (Superior) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs to “aa” from “a-”, with stable outlooks assigned for the following insurance subsidiaries of National General Holdings Corp.:

New South Insurance Company

National General Assurance Company

National Farmers Union Property and Casualty Company

Integon National Insurance Company

Integon Indemnity Corporation

Integon General Insurance Corporation

MIC General Insurance Corporation

National General Insurance Company

Standard Property and Casualty Insurance Company

National Health Insurance Company

Integon Casualty Insurance Company

Imperial Fire and Casualty Insurance Company

Integon Preferred Insurance Company

National General Insurance Online, Inc.

National General Premier Insurance Company

National General Re Ltd.

Century-National Insurance Company

Agent Alliance Insurance Company

Direct Insurance Company

Direct General Insurance Company

Direct General Insurance Company of Mississippi

Direct National Insurance Company

Direct General Life Insurance Company

The following Long-Term IRs have been affirmed with stable outlooks:

National General Holdings Corp.(Guaranteed by The Allstate Corporation)—

-- “a” on $100 million 6.75% senior unsecured notes, due 2024

-- “a” on $250 million 6.75% senior unsecured notes, due 2024

The following Long-Term IRs have been removed from under review with positive implications, upgraded and assigned stable outlooks:

National General Holdings Corp.—

-- to “a-” from “bb+” on $100 million 7.625% subordinated notes, due 2055 ($72 million outstanding)

-- to “bbb+” from “bb” on $200 million 7.5% preferred stock

The following indicative Long-Term IRs for securities available under the shelf registration have been withdrawn:

National General Holdings Corp.—

-- “bbb-” on senior unsecured debt

-- “bb+” on subordinated debt

-- “bb” on preferred stock

-- “bb” on junior subordinated

