ACUITY® by Tyto Athene Partners with MicroAutomation to Launch ACUITY NG 9-1-1 Solution

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyto Athene, LLC, a full-service systems integrator and inventor of ACUITY by Tyto Athene, is excited to announce in partnership with MicroAutomation, a leading provider of contact center and 911 solutions, including Omni911, the launch of the ACUITY Next Generation 9-1-1 Continuity of Operations Plan (COOP) solution.

Tyto Athene’s ACUITY Micro Data Center was developed to deliver mission-critical edge processing, analytics and unified communications in a turn-key solution that only weighs 30 pounds. Before ACUITY, setting up communications in adverse conditions required truckloads of equipment and up to 20 or more personnel. Tactical teams were often forced to use ad-hoc solutions that were not interoperable, leaving even more issues to resolve – taking hours or even days to operationalize. By creating ACUITY NG 9-1-1 COOP, Tyto Athene and MicroAutomation come together to bring 9-1-1 and emergency response a full Continuity of Operations Plan (COOP) to the tactical edge with full standard E-911 and NG 9-1-1 functions via Omni911.

Omni911 by MicroAutomation is a software-based solution for Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) that works seamlessly within ACUITY. Omni911 is a user-centric, feature-rich, highly flexible technology that is used in emergency operation centers which includes Mobile Call Handling and a CAD/mapping solution for Local PSAPs and DoD bases that need to deploy call handling capabilities to remote locations.

ACUITY NG 9-1-1 COOP was created to assist PSAPs in meeting the NENA Continuity of Operations Plan which mandates that all PSAPs operate a backup center if the primary center is inoperable. ACUITY NG 9-1-1 COOP can operate as a primary or secondary data center and protects teams from network failure and loss of access to critical information and emergency applications.

The ACUITY NG 9-1-1 COOP is built from the ground up for specific needs and is immediately available for Public Safety users. Omni911’s flexible design allows for easy interface adjustments, expansion, and the adaptation to evolving NG 9-1-1 standards. Omni911 is NENA i3 compliant and has been tested and proven functional at NENA ICE.

“Adding MicroAutomation and their Omni911 solution to our ACUITY platform is a perfect fit,” said Fabian Plath, Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Tyto Athene. “Especially in cases of natural disaster or emergency response, the ACUITY NG 9-1-1 is a secure, quickly deployable solution. ACUITY NG 9-1-1 can operate as a cloud-based standalone system or create a redundant, geo-diverse configuration of your existing 9-1-1 call center. Overall ACUITY NG 9-1-1 provides the latest technology and tools first responders and tactical teams need when facing life or death situations.”

“We are excited and proud to partner with Tyto Athene in delivering NG 9-1-1 crucial communications capabilities with state of the art technology that is required by their customers who must be able to deliver life-saving services in diverse and challenging environments” said Keith Blackmon, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at MicroAutomation.

To learn more about ACUITY NG 9-1-1 solution, please visit www.gotyto.com/acuity.

About MicroAutomation

MicroAutomation leverages proven technologies and best practices to create and implement reliable and effective emergency response and enterprise contact center solutions for public safety, healthcare, retail, hospitality, utilities, and other targeted industries. MicroAutomation is the automation and efficiency expert in the contact center industry and promises to choose and implement the right technologies and solutions to meet your business needs and improve your customers’ experience. For more information, visit www.microautomation.com.

About ACUITY® by Tyto Athene

ACUITY Micro Data Center combines best-in-class technology with mobility and efficiency in a single form factor. This rugged, agile solution provides 10 credit card servers, WIFI, and LTE, mission-critical edge processing and analytics capabilities, data security, and unified communications in an easy to use, turn-key solution that only weighs 30 pounds.

ACUITY’s versatility and processing power can be utilized as a portable standalone data center or as an extension of your infrastructure on the edge. Either implementation provides key data center capabilities such as, identity management, session migration, load balancing and failover, micro/hyper-segmentation, virtual machine deployment, container deployment, private/public cloud implementation, and active directory services. To learn more, please visit www.gotyto.com/acuity.

About Tyto Athene, LLC:

Tyto Athene, LLC is a full service systems integrator focused on helping clients accelerate their ability to make decisions by providing secure access to enterprise information throughout their operating environment. We use a wide range of technologies, innovative thinking, and proven processes to deliver successful outcomes for its clients worldwide, including a historically proven track record of success within the Federal marketplace providing turn-key voice, data, networking and UC systems. Tyto Athene is also the inventor and provider of the ACUITY® Micro Data Center product line. To learn more about Tyto Athene please visit www.gotyto.com.