New Study Reveals Baby Boomers Turning to International E-Commerce, but With Different Expectations Than Younger Consumers

Global e-commerce shoppers who are baby boomers have different expectations than younger groups when purchasing online from international brands, according to Global Voices 2021: Cross-Border Shopper Insights, a new global survey from eShopWorld (ESW), the world's leading cross-border e-commerce company. Unlike Gen Zers, who might prioritize the latest buy now, pay later payment options when shopping online internationally, baby boomers tend to look for fundamental best practices like the use of local language and currency and clear refund policies.

“Our data show that baby boomers are participating in international e-commerce more than ever, but that they value different aspects of the cross-border shopping experience than their younger counterparts do,” said Tommy Kelly, CEO of ESW. “Shoppers in the 57–75 age group naturally gravitate to online marketplaces, so retailers and brands seeking to reach them directly need to make sure their cross-border shopping experience is presenting information in their own local language and currency. Older shoppers also don’t care as much about customer reviews as Gen Zers and millennials do and they prioritize lower costs and clear refund policies. Being aware of these generational differences and offering boomers a cross-border e-commerce experience that caters to their specific preferences and needs ensures brands can create long-lasting, fruitful relationships that might be lost if they allow marketplaces to engage these loyal shoppers.”

KEY INSIGHTS:

Among respondents ages 57–75 who had made a purchase from an international e-commerce site over the past six months, 72% said they had shopped for clothing, versus 91% of shoppers ages 40 and under, making it the most popular product category among both groups. A clear refund policy is key to a successful international e-commerce experience. Some 29% of boomers said a clear refund policy was important when shopping online from international merchants, versus 24% of those in the Gen Z and millennial group.

METHODOLOGY

ESW’s latest consumer survey was fielded from more than 22,000 consumers in 11 countries (Australia, Canada, Chile, France, Germany, Mexico, Russia, Singapore, Turkey, the UK and the US), who were surveyed online in December 2020. Gen Zers are defined as consumers ages 18–24, millennials as ages 25–40, Gen Xers as ages 41–56, baby boomers as ages 57–75 and the Silent generation as ages 76–92. To gauge how baby boomers’ global online shopping preferences differ from those of Gen Zers and millennials (shoppers ages 40 and under), ESW looked specifically at survey responses from shoppers in seven countries: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Russia, the UK and the US.

About ESW

ESW is the cross-border e-commerce leader, empowering the world’s best-loved brands and retailers to make global shopping better, safer, simpler and faster, end to end. From compliance, data security, fraud protection, taxes, and tariffs to checkout, delivery, returns, customer service and demand generation, our powerful combination of technology and human ingenuity covers the entire shopper journey across 200 markets.