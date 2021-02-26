Signet Financial Accelerates Growth Plans With Merchant Investment Management Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Signet Financial Management is excited to announce its partnership with Merchant Investment Management, LLC. As part of the deal, Signet will receive a minority equity investment to help drive its sophisticated experience for high-net-worth clients and support the firm’s long-term growth strategy, all while retaining its independence.

Founded in 1988, Signet is an independent financial advisory firm with $850 million in assets under management. Signet provides integrated wealth management and investment management, taking a personal approach in guiding investors toward their long-term financial goals. As a leader in evidence-based investing, Signet offers a suite of actively managed, multifactor strategies that seek to deliver capital appreciation, income, and risk management. Additionally, the firm provides investment consultation and strategies for 401(k), 403(b) and SEP plans, along with endowments, foundations and more.

“Merchant has a proven record of improving growth and efficiency with partner firms, as well as helping to facilitate acquisitions of smaller advisors,” said Eugene Yashin, CFA®, chief executive officer at Signet. “We could not have found a better partner than Merchant to help Signet execute on our growth plans, particularly in regard to attracting breakaway advisors, while we continue to focus on best serving our clients in an ever-evolving environment.”

Serving investors nationwide from offices in Florida, New Jersey, North Carolina and Virginia, Signet is now poised to fortify its long-term stability and expand geographically while enhancing an already superior client experience.

“We’ve long been believers that financial planning can set a firm apart,” said Matthew Etter, CFP®, president at Signet. “Today’s investors and families expect that their financial lives — from financial planning to insurance, tax and estate planning — will be prioritized as highly as investment management.”

Through Merchant, Signet also sees future opportunities to expand its offering to clients, to bolster internal firm-wide resources and support the partners at the firm through Merchant’s network of partners.

“Signet is an established leader in wealth management to HNW individuals, families and institutions,” said Jon Geller, head of enterprise growth strategies at Merchant. “Our partnership will ensure that Signet is well equipped to continually invest in its business, provide its advisors with leading-edge tools and access to our own network, and offer comprehensive, personalized advice to clients throughout all phases of their lives.”

About Signet Financial Management

Signet Financial Management is a wealth management firm that takes a personal approach in helping high-net-worth families, individuals, and business owners navigate the complexities of their wealth. We believe in your financial well-being and custom-tailor solutions using sophisticated investment management tools to help you keep more of what you earn and to reach your financial goals. For more information, please visit https://signetfm.com.

About Merchant Investment Management, LLC

Merchant is a private partnership providing growth capital, management resources, strategic opportunities, and direction to independent financial services companies, particularly those focused on wealth and asset management. For additional information, please visit www.merchantim.com.