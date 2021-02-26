C3 AI and Baker Hughes to Provide Enterprise AI Solutions to Accelerate PETRONAS Digital Transformation Program

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C3 AI (NYSE: AI) and Baker Hughes today announced an artificial intelligence (AI) collaboration with PETRONAS, a global energy and solutions company from Malaysia, to apply BakerHughesC3.ai (BHC3) technology across PETRONAS’s strategic digital transformation programs.

As the custodian of Malaysia's national oil and gas resources, PETRONAS runs an extensive digital transformation program across energy operations to extract value from data. The adoption of AI as part of its overall program for improved oil and gas productivity, asset integrity, and safety supports PETRONAS’s commitment to provide clean, efficient energy solutions by harnessing the power of technology.

PETRONAS will work with energy technology, data science, and AI experts at Baker Hughes and C3 AI to collaborate on projects focused on improved reliability of energy assets in critical operations. Utilizing Microsoft Azure, PETRONAS will deploy the BHC3™ Reliability application to further improve maintenance programs for gas turbines and, in a separate project, improve the reliability of control valves by detecting anomalous conditions, preventing downtime.

“PETRONAS addresses the energy demands of today by leveraging the power of digital as an accelerator, technology as a differentiator, and data as an asset," said PETRONAS Project Delivery and Technology Senior Vice President Samsudin Miskon. “PETRONAS is committed to accelerated digital transformation that delivers productivity, efficiency, visibility, safety and performance. The predictive intelligence of AI is critical to meeting these needs, and this is only possible with AI that drives outcomes at pace and scale.”

“This program continues the strong relationship between Baker Hughes and PETRONAS to drive productivity and efficiency for cleaner, safer energy,” said Uwem Ukpong, executive vice president of regions, alliances & enterprise sales at Baker Hughes. “AI will play a critical role in digital transformation programs that bridge today’s demand for energy with tomorrow’s energy transition. We are thrilled to work with PETRONAS as it leads in digital transformation and deploys the full power of enterprise AI.”

“PETRONAS’ selection of BHC3 technology from Baker Hughes and C3 AI showcases the acceleration of digital transformation programs that deliver strategically on the promise for cleaner energy,” said C3 AI President and CTO Ed Abbo. “The deep energy technology expertise of Baker Hughes, together with the AI technology C3 AI has developed over the past 10 years, facilitates leaders’ adoption of AI as the transformative digital technology for the energy industry.”

“For the energy industry, this is a time of significant transformation,” said Andrea Della Mattea, President for Microsoft in Asia Pacific. “Benefitting from the power of the cloud and AI solutions, Baker Hughes, C3 AI, and PETRONAS are helping to increase worker safety, reduce emissions through equipment maintenance, and are taking an important step forward in the transition of the energy industry.”

This announcement was previously published by Baker Hughes on February 9, 2021. Access the release on BakerHughes.com here.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) is a leading provider of enterprise AI software for accelerating digital transformation. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products: C3 AI® Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI applications; C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS AI applications; C3 AI CRM, a suite of industry-specific CRM applications designed for AI and machine learning; and C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code AI solution to apply data science to everyday business problems. The core of the C3 AI offering is an open, model-driven AI architecture that dramatically simplifies data science and application development. Learn more at: www.c3.ai

About Baker Hughes:

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.