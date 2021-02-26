SONIC Creates New Butter-Seared Cheeseburger With the Mesquite Butter Bacon Cheeseburger

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SONIC® Drive-In puts its own spin on the distinct, slow-burned flavor of Mesquite barbecue and sears rich, indulgent butter into the burger to create its newest menu item: the Mesquite Butter Bacon Cheeseburger.

At $4.99*, the Mesquite Butter Bacon Cheeseburger begins with a griddled, 100% pure beef quarter-pound** burger seared with a dollop of smoky mesquite butter and glazed with tangy BBQ sauce, and is topped with crispy bacon, two slices of melted American cheese, lettuce, grilled onions and pickles, all on a toasted brioche bun.

“In every bite, tangy BBQ sauce takes on a sultry-sweet twist as the nuanced smokiness of Mesquite barbecue joins forces with smooth, melty butter to elevate the classic cheeseburger with a medley of flavors you can’t find at any other drive-thru or drive-in,” said Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development for SONIC. “The Mesquite Butter Bacon Cheeseburger satisfies a unique, mouthwatering experience with a Southwestern twist.”

The Mesquite Butter Bacon Cheeseburger is only available at SONIC for a limited time, now through March 28. Get it for half-price with your reward when ordering online or in the SONIC App.***

Guests can place an order online or in the SONIC App for contactless payment and ordering.****

*Tax not included. See menu or app for details. At participating SONIC® Drive-Ins until March 28, 2021. **Weights are approximate and precooked. ***Reward is valid for one half price Mesquite Butter Bacon Cheeseburger when you order online or in the SONIC App. Add-Ons cost extra. One per customer. Not good in conjunction with any other offers, rewards, or delivery. Offer good for a limited time only at participating SONIC® Drive-Ins. Order Ahead available only at select locations; hours may vary. Reward is valid through March 28, 2021. No cash value. Copies, sale, or Internet distribution or auction prohibited. ****Mobile ordering available only at select locations; hours may vary.

