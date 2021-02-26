Luxury Card Announces Partnership With Regent Seven Seas Cruises®

Luxury Card has announced a partnership with Regent Seven Seas Cruises® which provides exclusive benefits to Luxury Card Members on new bookings. (Photo: Business Wire)

JACKSON, Wyo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luxury Card has announced a partnership with Regent Seven Seas Cruises® so Cardmembers can receive a $250 shipboard credit per suite on all new bookings for 2021, 2022 and 2023.1 While travel has been uncertain in recent months, the partnership lays the groundwork for the conscious traveler to begin safely adventuring as restrictions lift. Cruising with Regent Seven Seas Cruises® is an amazing way to experience the world in comfort and safety.

“ Regent Seven Seas Cruises® sets the gold standard in true luxury cruising,” says Marina Kissam, Vice President of Customer Experience at Luxury Card. “ We know our Cardmembers, both seasoned cruisers and first-timers, will be delighted to take advantage of this offer.”

Worldwide destinations are available with numerous itineraries, so there is something to suit a variety of tastes. The Regent experience attends to every need with professional staff and personalized service. Guests will enjoy the exquisite cuisine and captivating entertainment on board. From bow to stern, each ship is thoughtfully designed with spacious living areas and elegant décor. Regent takes care of the details so Cardmembers can marvel in the moment and embrace a custom travel experience unlike any other.

About Luxury Card™

Luxury Card is a global leader in the premium credit card market with a mission to shape the industry through innovation, value and service. We believe the Mastercard® Gold Card™, Mastercard® Black Card™ and Mastercard® Titanium Card™ can pay for themselves with unparalleled rewards, 24/7 Concierge and first-class benefits.

With a card weight of 22 grams and 57 patents issued globally, our stainless steel and carbon credit cards outweigh the competition.2

Luxury Card members receive the best airfare and cash back redemption rates,3 with points that can be redeemed in any increment and never expire.4 Points for airfare are redeemed at 2% with no blackout dates, airline limitations or seat restrictions.4 For example, 50,000 points with Luxury Card will get you a $1,000 airline ticket and only a $750 airline ticket with the nearest competitor.3 Cardmembers redeem for cash back at a leading rate of up to 2%3 or for various experiences, travel, dining and gift cards.4

Luxury Card Concierge® caters to Cardmembers’ every need. Available 24/7 by live chat on our industry-first Luxury Card App, phone and email, dedicated Concierge agents assist with travel itineraries, dining reservations, research and gift sourcing. We deliver first-class service anywhere, anytime.5

Luxury Card’s in-house travel program provides an average total value of $5006 per stay in benefits and services at over 3,000 properties worldwide. Mastercard® Gold Card™ and Mastercard® Black Card™ members receive complimentary membership and unlimited guest access to more than 1,300 airport lounges around the globe with Priority Pass™ Select.4

Luxury Card is accepted at over 8 million domestic retailers in 210 countries with no foreign transaction fees.7 We are committed to providing top value, benefits and service to make your life simpler and your experiences richer.

About Regent Seven Seas Cruises®

Come sail the most luxurious fleet in the world and rediscover the comfort and security found aboard these unique smaller ships, where there’s never a crowd and every luxury is included. Explore each captivating port, returning each night to your own suite, refreshed and replenished daily, while savoring the most exquisite luxury dining at sea. Discover over 450 destinations as you begin and conclude your luxurious voyage with the comfort of complimentary business-class air travel included in all suite categories on intercontinental flights. The world is waiting. Begin your journey with Regent.