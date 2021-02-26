Artiva Biotherapeutics Raises $120 Million in Series B Financing to Advance Pipeline of Allogeneic NK Cell Therapies

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc., an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing cell therapies based on primary allogeneic natural killer (NK) cells that have been optimized for their ability to kill tumors, today announced the closing of a $120 million Series B financing. New investor Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners led the financing. Other new investors participating in the financing included Acuta Capital Partners, Cormorant Asset Management, EcoR1 Capital, Franklin Templeton, Janus Henderson Investors, Logos Capital, RTW Investments, LP, Surveyor Capital (a Citadel Company), Wellington Management Company, and an undisclosed leading global investment firm. Existing investors, 5AM Ventures, RA Capital Management, and venBio Partners, along with strategic partners GC LabCell (Green Cross LabCell Corporation, KRX: 14451) and GC (Green Cross Holdings Corporation, KRX: 005250), also participated in the financing. Artiva plans to use the proceeds from the financing to advance its NK cell therapy development programs and expand ongoing research and development activities.

“ The quality and support of the investor groups participating in this financing further validates the promise of our manufacturing first strategy, the potential of our NK cell platform, and our goal to provide safe, effective, and truly off-the-shelf cell therapy treatments that are immediately accessible to cancer patients,” said Fred Aslan, M.D., CEO of Artiva. “ I would also like to welcome Bong Koh to our board of directors and look forward to drawing upon his expertise as we continue to advance our clinical and other development activities.”

“ Artiva is a promising company with differentiated technology, strong manufacturing capabilities and a talented management team,” said Bong Koh, M.D., with Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners. “ I look forward to working closely with Artiva’s board and management during this exciting period of growth for the company.”

Artiva’s cell therapies are designed to leverage the innate anti-tumor biology and safety features of NK cells. The therapies are optimized for targeted anti-cancer activity through CARs, or ADCC enhancement through therapeutic antibody or innate-cell engager combination therapy. Artiva’s manufacturing platform supports large-scale production and cryopreservation of off-the-shelf allogeneic NK cell therapies, and proprietary CAR-NK and NK-specific gene-editing technologies to augment therapeutic activity.

About Artiva Biotherapeutics

Artiva’s mission is to deliver to cancer patients highly effective cellular immunotherapies that are safe and immediately accessible. Artiva’s pipeline includes AB-101, an ADCC enhancer NK-cell therapy for use in combination with monoclonal antibodies or innate-cell engagers. The company is currently advancing a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AB-101 in combination with rituximab for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphomas. The company’s CAR-NK programs include AB-201, a novel HER2-specific CAR-NK cell therapy for the treatment of HER2+ solid tumors, and AB-202, a CD19-specific CAR-NK cell therapy for the treatment of B-cell malignancies, which are being developed under Artiva’s master license and option agreement with GC LabCell Corporation, with plans to enter clinical trials in 2022. The company has entered into therapeutic NK cell collaborations and/or license agreements with Merck and with Affimed N.V. Artiva’s NK cell platform incorporates cell expansion, activation, and engineering technology developed by the company’s corporate partner, GC LabCell, a member of the GC family of companies, one of the Republic of Korea’s leading biopharmaceutical groups. Artiva is headquartered in San Diego. For additional information about Artiva Biotherapeutics, please visit www.artivabio.com.