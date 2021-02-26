PAR Technology Welcomes Lunchbox Into Its Brink POS® Integration Ecosystem

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) software and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries, is adding Lunchbox, a fast-growing startup offering a suite of next generation enterprise online ordering tools to its growing integration partner ecosystem. ParTech, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR).

Lunchbox features a variety of digital solutions designed to empower restaurants to engage with guests directly, including personalized ordering apps and websites, a marketing toolkit to reach guests no matter where they are, pocket kiosks, and more. The partnership marks Lunchbox’s official foray into the enterprise restaurant arena and provides Brink POS® with an unparalleled enterprise solution for its customers.

The company’s omnichannel approach to customer marketing enables restaurants to process and fulfill more online orders on their own while continuing to build and maintain relationships with new and loyal customers.

“Expanding Lunchbox’s integrations with PAR’s Brink POS platform is very exciting for us and gets us one step closer to our goal of mitigating the need for third-party platforms,” says Andrew Boryk, chief technology officer at Lunchbox. “With the help of my development team, we’ve created what is virtually a one-stop shop for PAR’s Brink POS users, allowing them to execute everything from orders to marketing and promotions all within one platform that is easily accessible for operators and guests alike.”

“Guests are demanding easier and faster ways to order the food they crave from their favorite restaurants,” Stephen Lee, Director of Strategic Partnerships for PAR, said. “Lunchbox is a creative solution that simplifies the online ordering experience for guests while still keeping the personal touches that make every concept unique.”

Restaurants that have embraced Lunchbox’s distinctive approach to online ordering and marketing have seen, in some cases, a 30% growth in sales. Additionally, more of that profit stays with the restaurant itself, as opposed to a third-party delivery app.

About Lunchbox

Built by restaurateurs for restaurateurs, Lunchbox aims to simplify the solution of omnichannel ordering while empowering restaurateurs through affordability and accessibility. Launched in 2019, Lunchbox gained national recognition for a groundbreaking $20 million raise and co-founder Nabeel Alamgir is a newly minted Forbes “30 Under 30.” Industry-leading restaurants like Bareburger, Clean Juice and world-famous chef David Chang’s Fuku are already working with Lunchbox to build the best-in-class digital ordering experiences that drive returns and sales, all while providing a solution to problems created by third-party sites. To learn more, visit www.lunchbox.io.

About PAR Technology Corporation

PAR Technology Corporation through its wholly owned subsidiary ParTech, Inc., is a customer success-driven, global restaurant and retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. ParTech’s Brink POS integration ecosystem enables quick service, fast casual, table service, and cloud restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based POS software with the world’s leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR Technology Corporation’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit www.partech.com or connect with PAR on Facebook or Twitter.