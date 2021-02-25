Recording Academy® Announces Official GRAMMY® Week Events

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Recording Academy® highlights its GRAMMY® Week events lineup ahead of the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards® broadcasting Sunday, March 14, 2021 on the CBS Television Network at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. All events will be virtual this year to ensure the safety of our staff and guests and to make the events as accessible as possible to attendees. Please find a list of events and additional details below:

MARCH 8

GRAMMY In The Schools® Fest

This four-day virtual event, presented by MusicPower, will celebrate music and music education featuring performances by students and professionals along with engaging, educational panels by artists, educators and other music professionals and will conclude on March 11, 2021.

Free to the public for those who register in advance by clicking on this link.

Women In The Mix®

This event will recognize the contributions of women in music and amplify female voices across the industry. Highlighting producers, engineers, artists and executives, this program champions women who set the tone for their own communities and work to close gender gaps on and off the stage.

The virtual event will take place publicly on GRAMMY.com.

MARCH 10

The Inaugural Black Music Collective GRAMMY Week Celebration

The historic event, presented by Mastercard, will feature an array of esteemed Black music creators and professionals known for amplifying Black voices in music and beyond.

The virtual event can be viewed on GRAMMY.com.

MARCH 11

GRAMMY U® Masterclass With Tayla Parx

Join us for a masterclass with GRAMMY nominee, Tayla Parx, as she discusses the craft of songwriting and being a multi-faceted artist. A singer, songwriter, actress, and entrepreneur, Tayla has penned tracks for Ariana Grande, Janelle Monae and Anderson.Paak, in addition to her successful solo career as an artist. This program is in collaboration with the Recording Academy's Black Music Collective and Powered by Mastercard.

The virtual event can be viewed on the Recording Academy's Facebook channel.

Producers & Engineers Wing® 20th Anniversary Celebration

This hour-long program will celebrate the 20-year milestone of the Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing with highlights from the past two decades and a look into the future.

This is a private event.

MARCH 12

23rd Annual Entertainment Law Initiative®

The event will honor the Black Entertainment and Sports Lawyers Association (BESLA) — a nationally recognized leader in legal education and professional development within the United States for lawyers and professionals in the entertainment, sports and related industries — with the 2021 Entertainment Law Initiative Service Award.

This is a private event.

MusiCares® Music On A Mission

This virtual fundraiser will honor the resilience of the music community, which has been deeply impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will celebrate top moments in MusiCares history, including legendary performances from the MusiCares vaults and new performances from today's biggest stars.

Tickets are available to the public for $25 and are on sale now on MusiCares.org.

MARCH 14

63rd GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony®

Get ready for Music's Biggest Night® by starting with Music's Biggest Day. The Premiere Ceremony will present more than 70 GRAMMY winners and feature a variety of exciting performances across genres.

Watch the live stream exclusively on GRAMMY.com.

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards

The 63rd GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network, Sunday, March 14, at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

The full GRAMMY Week lineup with additional details can also be found here.

About the Recording Academy

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards — music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

For more information about the Academy, please visit www.grammy.com. For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @RecordingAcad on Twitter, "like" Recording Academy on Facebook, and join the Recording Academy's social communities on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.