Jamieson Wellness Inc. President and CEO Mark Hornick to Retire

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX:JWEL) announced today that the Company’s President and CEO Mark Hornick has decided to retire, after leading Jamieson Wellness through seven years of unprecedented growth. Jamieson Canada President Mike Pilato will advance to the role of President and CEO, effective June 1, 2021.

“I am thankful to Mark for his skillful leadership building our global presence and entrenching Jamieson as one of Canada’s most trusted brands,” said David Williams, Chair of the Board of Directors at Jamieson Wellness. “During his tenure, Mark restructured the organization behind a new vision, mission, and values, and with the support of a new leadership team, implemented a rapid growth strategy, doubling the company’s topline revenue. The Board of Directors and I wish Mark the very best in his retirement and as we look to the future, we are confident that Mike is the right leader to take Jamieson to the next level.”

“It has been my absolute honour to lead this company for the past seven years,” said Mr. Hornick. “Our business has never been stronger, supported by a powerful brand, engaging culture and the deep commitment of our employees. The momentum we have driven over the past few years is still building, reinforcing that we have the right strategy in place to meet our long-term objectives. Mike is highly experienced with a proven track record of excellence and shared vision of improving the world’s health and wellness. Over the next few months, Mike and I will work together to complete what has been an ongoing leadership transition.”

“Jamieson Wellness is a highly respected global company with an amazing, dedicated team and an iconic brand that consumers around the world trust to support their health and wellness needs,” said Mr. Pilato. “We have honed the company’s long-term strategy over the past two years, prioritizing international growth opportunities, especially in China, along with fueling our organic growth in Canada. I am committed to building on this strategy and ensuring a seamless transition. I thank Mark and the Board of Directors for their support and confidence and look forward to working closely with the entire Jamieson team to continue driving sustainable growth and market leadership expansion.”

Mr. Pilato joined Jamieson Wellness in 2018 as President of the Company’s Specialty Brands division and was promoted to President, Jamieson Canada, in February 2020. Prior to Jamieson, Mr. Pilato held multiple leadership positions in the CPG space, culminating with serving as General Manager and President of The Clorox Company of Canada. During his tenure he led the organization to four years of record growth across multiple categories including household products, natural health and personal care.

About Jamieson Wellness Inc.

Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to improving the world's health and wellness with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, Jamieson is the Company's heritage brand and Canada's #1 consumer health brand. Jamieson Wellness manufactures and markets sports nutrition products and specialty supplements under its Progressive, Precision and Iron Vegan brands. The Company also markets Smart Solutions by Lorna Vanderhaeghe, the #1 women's natural health focused brand in Canada. For more information please visit jamiesonwellness.com.

