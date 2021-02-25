CORRECTING and REPLACING COVID‑19 Vaccination Appointments Available at 730 Florida Publix Pharmacies

LAKELAND, Fla.,--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First paragraph, second sentence of release should read: Appointment scheduling starts Friday, Feb. 26, at 7 a.m. Eastern time. (instead of Appointment scheduling starts Friday, Feb. 25, at 7 a.m. Eastern time.).

COVID‑19 VACCINATION APPOINTMENTS AVAILABLE AT 730 FLORIDA PUBLIX PHARMACIES

Distribution expands to include 136 stores in Broward and Miami-Dade counties

Publix is opening its online reservation system for COVID‑19 vaccination appointments at all 730 of its in-store Florida pharmacies, including the addition of 136 stores in Broward and Miami‑Dade counties. Appointment scheduling starts Friday, Feb. 26, at 7 a.m. Eastern time.

“We’re pleased to bring appointment opportunities to each of our in-store Florida pharmacies,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “We know how important this vaccine is to the people we serve, and we are grateful we can expand our ability to help our communities during this time of need.”

Eligibility

In accordance with the state’s guidelines, vaccinations are currently being provided to individuals ages 65 and older.

Appointments

Vaccinations are provided by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.

The online reservation system typically opens every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning for vaccine appointments at Florida Publix pharmacies, as long as the company continues to receive vaccine doses from the state and federal governments and barring unforeseen circumstances. Appointments may not be available in every county during every scheduling opportunity. Customers with appointments for their second dose are not impacted by any variations in scheduling opportunities and should arrive at the COVID-19 vaccine check-in area at their scheduled date and time.

Locations

Publix Pharmacy will administer the vaccine in the following counties, while supplies last: Alachua, Bay, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Duval, Escambia, Flagler, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Leon, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami‑Dade, Monroe, Nassau, Okaloosa, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Seminole, Sumter, Suwanee, Volusia and Walton. View a full list of Florida pharmacies offering appointments for the COVID‑19 vaccine.

Publix pharmacies have also administered the COVID‑19 vaccine to eligible individuals in select Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia locations. The company continues to communicate with the states in its operating area to provide COVID‑19 vaccinations as part of their distribution efforts.

Costs and insurance

Vaccinations are provided to eligible individuals, by appointment only, while supplies last, and at no cost to the individual. Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.

The most up-to-date information about Publix’s COVID‑19 vaccination efforts can be found at publix.com/covidvaccine.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates, currently operates 1,266 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 23 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.