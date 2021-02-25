New Voices Foundation to Hold $100,000 Virtual Pitch Competition for Women of Color Entrepreneurs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This Black History Month, New Voices Foundation is helping women of color-led businesses add to the rich history of minority entrepreneurship in America through the New Voices + Target Accelerators Pitch Competition. On the heels of 2020, a trying year for most entrepreneurs, New Voices is helping women of color entrepreneurs secure the capital, access and expertise needed to grow and scale their businesses.

New Voices Foundation has held 12 pitch competitions across the country since July 2018, providing more than $1.2 million in non-dilutive capital and over $500,000 of supportive services to nearly 100 winning companies. Previous competitions have been held virtually as well as in New Orleans at ESSENCE Festival; Washington, D.C.; New York; Austin at South by Southwest®; Atlanta and Las Vegas at CES®.

“We are acutely aware of the challenges and systemic inequities that have historically restricted the advancement of women of color entrepreneurs and their businesses and are committed to continuing to support their survival and growth during this pandemic, this month and year-round,” said Richelyna Hall, Chief Impact Officer at the New Voices Foundation.

The upcoming $100,000 Virtual Pitch Competition, sponsored by Target Accelerators, will feature 10 women of color entrepreneurs pitching their businesses to receive critical funding from $5,000 to $20,000 in grants, personalized coaching, mentoring and business skills development. The competition will be streamed live on EssenceStudios.com on Friday, February 26th at 3:00 pm EST.

ABOUT NEW VOICES FOUNDATION

The New Voices Foundation is a ground-breaking, community-building effort designed to create a more inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem for women of color. The Foundation empowers these entrepreneurs to achieve business success through leadership and skills development, access to capital, and networking opportunities, as well as other innovative leadership initiatives – at no cost to the entrepreneurs. Driven by its PACE (Purpose. Access. Capital. Expertise.) model, the New Voices Foundation invests in diverse programming –including entrepreneurial summits, accelerators, pitch competitions, coaching, master classes, and more –to advance the significant contributions of women of color entrepreneurs to our economy and society.