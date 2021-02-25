Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care Teams up With MSG Sports to Welcome Back Fans

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care is working with MSG Sports to offer a convenient, trusted COVID-19 PCR testing solution for fans who have been welcomed back to Madison Square Garden. Teaming up with MSG is a natural extension of the expansive support Northwell-GoHealth providers have provided to the New York community throughout the pandemic.

“As New Yorkers look to resume some sense of normalcy – and that includes attending Knicks and Rangers games at Madison Square Garden –diagnostic testing continues to be an important way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19,” said Adam Boll, executive director of joint venture operations at Northwell Health. “That’s why MSG Sports has teamed up with Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care to provide PCR testing so fans can safely return to The Garden and enjoy a truly New York experience. The pandemic appears to be on a downswing and vaccination certainly offers protection, but testing is still the best defense to ensure that we stop the spread.”

All MSG ticket holders must receive a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours before the event and present the printed or mobile test results upon entry with a ticket. Northwell-GoHealth is ensuring that ticket holders who receive PCR testing through its custom, dedicated process will have their results in time for their MSG event.

After purchasing tickets, MSG Sports customers will receive a link to schedule a brief Virtual Visit where they will receive a clinical evaluation and a confirmed testing appointment as part of the telehealth session. Test results will be posted on a confidential Patient Portal in advance of the event. Most insurance plans cover COVID-19 testing at no cost to the patient under most circumstances.

“We are proud to support MSG Sports as it welcomes fans back to Madison Square Garden,” said Susan Bortone, senior director of operations at Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care. “The custom COVID-19 PCR testing process we have designed for MSG Sports, combined with our deep COVID-19 clinical and testing experience, should give spectators confidence that their test results will be available in time for them to enjoy game day.”

About GoHealth Urgent Care

GoHealth Urgent Care is one of the country’s fastest-growing, largest and most technology-forward urgent care companies. At GoHealth Urgent Care, we provide unparalleled experiences that are effortless, personal and connected through partnerships with market-leading health systems and our communities as a whole. GoHealth Urgent Care operates approximately 160 urgent care centers in the greater New York metropolitan area, the Portland, Oregon-Vancouver, Washington metropolitan area, the San Francisco Bay Area, Hartford and South Eastern Connecticut, Winston-Salem and Charlotte, North Carolina, St. Louis and Springfield, Missouri, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Northwest Arkansas and Delaware. GoHealth Urgent Care is a TPG Growth portfolio company, the middle market and growth equity investment platform of TPG, which has more than $103 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.gohealthuc.com.

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State’s largest health care provider and private employer, with 23 hospitals, nearly 800 outpatient facilities and more than 14,200 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 74,000 employees – 18,500 nurses and 4,500 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We’re making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, an NBA 2K League franchise. MSG Sports also operates two professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. More information is available at www.msgsports.com.