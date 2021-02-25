TrueNorth Joins Forces with Mambu

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TrueNorth, a global fintech software development company, today announced a partnership with Mambu, a SaaS banking platform which empowers tech-forward financial institutions to design and service nearly any financial product. This partnership creates a cost-effective way for regional banks, credit unions and community banks to integrate with a leading cloud-native, modern core processor.

The TrueNorth/Mambu venture is well-timed as COVID-19 signaled the accelerated need for digital technologies at small and medium-size financial institutions, many of whom may have found themselves priced-out of upgrading their technologies and customer experience.

Johanna Pugh, Managing Director, North America at Mambu states, “This is a true partnership that helps deliver market changing technology to US-based banks, credit unions, and regional banks. We see TrueNorth’s expertise in fintech and proven implementation processes as one of the fastest ways to deliver our technology solution to the US market.” On the heels of a new $135 million funding round, Mambu is laying new stakes in the US banking market with the help of TrueNorth. Mambu’s powerful core processor has been chosen by EU-UK banking and fintech leaders including Santander, ABN AMRO, N26 and OakNorth.

TrueNorth CEO Alex Gonikman notes, “Mambu’s composable banking platform empowers FIs to select the core banking experience best suited for their members without being tied to a specific vendor, product or technology. And this is where our expertise really shines. Our engineers have the expertise to integrate their preferred products with the Mambu platform in a matter of months.” TrueNorth’s pioneering expertise and reliable dev process brings products to market fast, three to 6 months. This rare combination has led to the successful execution of 120 digital transformations and 45 original enterprises built from the ground up.

About TrueNorth

TrueNorth is one of the largest and most successful fintech software development companies in the world having built three fintech unicorns from scratch--LendingClub, Upgrade and Dianrong. The company specializes in building digital solutions, including 45 original enterprises, 120 digital transformations and 40 product revamps. TrueNorth’s unique Team Captain client-focused process enables its most senior engineers to navigate and apply the latest technologies to develop cutting-edge digital solutions for banks, credit unions, payment companies, lending firms, wealth management firms, and insurance companies. More recently, TrueNorth has expanded its expertise into additional mission critical industries including healthcare and education. CEO Alex Gonikman, a veteran software architect, leads a staff of more than 60 employees from the company’s headquarters in San Francisco, a development center in Buenos Aires, Argentina and strategic offices in Hong Kong, New York City and Austin, Texas.

For more information, visit www.TrueNorth.co and connect on LinkedIn, Twitter.

About Mambu

​Mambu is the SaaS banking platform that is changing financial services​. This rapidly growing company​ ​was launched in 2011​ and is enabling customers to build modern banking ​and lending​ offerings​ fast, securely and simply​. Through its composable banking approach, the platform gives customers the ability to design and service nearly any financial product while rapidly integrating to the best-of-service ecosystem of complementary solutions around the world. Mambu has a global network​ of nearly 500 employees​ supports ​170 customers in over 65 countries. ​It counts N26, OakNorth, ABN AMRO and Orange amongst its extensive list of customers.​ For more information, please visit our website or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and​ ​Facebook.