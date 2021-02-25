AiDash Launches 2021 Vegetation Management Best Practices Guide for Electric Utilities

Here's a glimpse into Vegetation Management Best Practices 2021 e-book for electric utilities. This e-book talks about the emerging technologies that can bring a revolution in utility O&M activities, particularly vegetation management. Get introduced to the 3Rs – Reimagine, Replace, Reduce - to kick start your Vegetation Management action plan in 2021.

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The thorny issue of utility vegetation management has received significant press in the recent past, and for good reason. Vegetation-related power outages are on an all-time high as reliability and customer experience nosedive drastically.

To add to their woes, extreme weather events like storms, hurricanes and wildfires have posed massive challenges, pushing utilities to look for innovative technologies that can transform their O&M activities.

In a bid to enable utilities to better manage vegetation around their T&D lines and reduce costs, AiDash — a San Francisco Bay Area-based leading satellite analytics company — has launched an educational guide titled Vegetation Management Best Practices 2021. This e-book aims at educating vegetation management professionals about the latest technologies, such as satellite analytics and remote sensing, that can help them reduce vegetation-related customer interruptions, improving SAIFI and SAIDI reliability scores.

“Utilities are reeling under tremendous pressure to streamline their vegetation management processes. At a time when drones and LiDAR have failed to yield results for our Fortune 500 clients, satellite analytics has helped them achieve a 20% reduction in O&M costs and a 15% improvement in reliability - with ROI justified in the first year itself.” said AiDash CEO and Co-Founder Abhishek Vinod Singh.

“AiDash Intelligent Vegetation Management System (IVMS) is now a patent-pending technology”, Singh added.

The e-book also talks about using the right technology to prepare for disasters better, enabling them to make better-informed decisions.

About AiDash

AiDash is an AI-first vertical SaaS company enabling satellite-powered operations and maintenance for utility, energy and other core industries with geographically distributed assets. AiDash uses high-resolution, multispectral and SAR data from the world’s leading satellite constellations that are fed into its proprietary AI models to make timely predictions for O&M activities. These AI models empower AiDash full-stack applications and enable efficient planning, prioritization, execution, review and audit of O&M activities using satellite analytics. Visit aidash.com.