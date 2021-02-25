Casey’s and Feeding America® Join Forces to Help Fight Hunger Across the Heartland

Millions of meals are making their way into communities across Iowa and the other 15 states that Casey's calls home. Pictured: Michelle Book, CEO of Food Bank of Iowa, and Ena Williams, Chief Operating Officer of Casey's. (Photo: Business Wire)

Millions of meals are making their way into communities across Iowa and the other 15 states that Casey's calls home. Pictured: Michelle Book, CEO of Food Bank of Iowa, and Ena Williams, Chief Operating Officer of Casey's. (Photo: Business Wire)

ANKENY, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One in six people could face hunger due to the ongoing economic fallout from COVID-19, including one in four children. As more neighbors in need turn to charitable food assistance for help, food banks across the nation are meeting the increased need.

That is why the Feeding America® network is proud to partner with Casey’s to help provide more meals to communities in need across the heartland. The Casey’s #HereforGood Hunger campaign helped provide more than 15 million meals* to children and families who may not know where they will find their next meal.

“The generosity of our guests and vendors paired with the passion from our team members resulted in an overwhelming result for this campaign. We are confident these 15 million meals are having a direct impact on the hunger experienced in our own backyard. But, the need continues and we encourage others to take action by donating to, or volunteering at, a local food bank,” said Ena Williams, Chief Operating Officer of Casey’s.

As part of Casey’s campaign, consumers were invited to round up their purchase at the register. In addition, when consumers purchased a Coca-Cola four-pack, $1 was donated to Feeding America. Casey’s campaign raised more than $1.5 million for 47 local food banks across its 16-state footprint, including Food Bank of Iowa.

“At Food Bank of Iowa, we are grateful for the support that Casey’s has provided,” said Michelle Book, president and CEO at Food Bank of Iowa. “In this time of need, we want every household to have food on their table and that is why Feeding America’s partnership with Casey’s is critical to help us reach more Iowans.”

The Feeding America network of food banks is responding every day to help children and families in need. In 2020, the network distributed more than 6 billion meals to communities across the country.

“Sadly, the pandemic has thrust even more of our neighbors into food insecurity. Feeding America is thankful to Casey’s for its generous support. This partnership helps us provide people with nourishing meals when they need them most,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. To learn more about how to join Feeding America in the fight against hunger, visit www.feedingamerica.org.

*$1 helps to provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Leveraging bulk purchasing power, key retail food rescue relations and the Emergency Food Assistance Program from the USDA, Food Bank of Iowa sources free and reduced-cost food for Iowans in need. The food bank keeps the food safe and delivers it to 630 partners—including community, church and school pantries, backpack schools, senior meal sites, veteran homes, homeless shelters and rehab sites—who then distribute food to children, seniors, veterans and hard-working Iowans. Food Bank of Iowa provides food for Iowans with empty cupboards in 55 counties, covering big cities and small towns across 30,000 square miles.

To learn more, visit www.foodbankiowa.org or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/foodbankiowa.

Casey's General Stores is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at every location. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.